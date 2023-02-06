Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
18.03 EUR   -0.09%
04:21pSiemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : and Doosan Enerbility sign historic offshore wind partnership framework agreement for South Korea
PU
02/03GE Must Increase Royalty Payments to Siemens Gamesa for Wind Turbines, Court Says
MT
02/03Apple & Alphabet sales and profits decline, MarketScreener's World Press Review: February 3
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : and Doosan Enerbility sign historic offshore wind partnership framework agreement for South Korea

02/06/2023 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Siemens Gamesa and Doosan Enerbility sign historic offshore wind partnership framework agreement for South Korea
  • Partnership agreement to cover three key areas: knowledge exchange for technology on offshore wind turbine nacelle assembly, staging harbor turbine assembly and offshore construction, and offshore service contracts
  • Agreement targets envisage installation from 2026 onwards in the fast-growing South Korean offshore wind market
Press Contact

You need further information or have specific questions about this press release? Please contact Bernice Chen.

bernice.chen@siemensgamesa.com+ 886 903 028 587 

Siemens Gamesa, the world-leading provider of wind power solutions, and Doosan Enerbility, formerly Doosan Heavy Industries, a market leading manufacturer of energy solutions, announce the signing of a binding framework agreement for a strategic partnership for the South Korean offshore wind market. Marc Becker, CEO of Siemens Gamesa's offshore business and Hongook Park, CEO of Doosan Enerbility's Power Service Business Group represented the parties at the partnership framework agreement signing ceremony held in Hamburg, Germany.

The agreement follows successful exploration of potential cooperation made possible by a memorandum of understanding signed in June 2022. This next step lays the foundation for strong local content offerings in the South Korean offshore wind market in the future. The implementation of the partnership scope is subject to successful offshore wind power orders in the South Korean market.

The framework agreement covers three areas for knowledge exchange on technology in which the two companies will collaborate closely in South Korea. Doosan will assemble Siemens Gamesa's offshore wind turbine nacelles in a Doosan facility currently in the design phase, undertake turbine assembly for Siemens Gamesa machines in staging harbors as well as the offshore construction of projects using Siemens Gamesa machines, and perform offshore service on selected orders involving Siemens Gamesa machines.

The alliance between the companies bolsters Korea's burgeoning offshore wind industry. Among the benefits are efficient and environmentally conscious local assembly and local job creation to serve the South Korean offshore wind market.

Marc Becker, CEO of Siemens Gamesa's offshore business, said, "We are delighted to enter into this framework agreement with Doosan Enerbility. We are eager to bring our market-leading offshore skills including our unique offshore Direct Drive nacelle technology to South Korea. We will also greatly benefit from Doosan's deep understanding of the Korean market to accelerate the country's energy transition. In doing so, the partnership intends to promote local job growth and inward investment while delivering clean, green energy."

"Both of us being companies with our own offshore wind turbine models and solid track record, we aim to cooperate on broadening our participation in the Korean offshore wind power market and actively pursue promotion of the domestic offshore wind power ecosystem," said Hongook Park, CEO of Doosan Enerbility's Power Services Business Group. He added, "Through this partnership, Doosan looks forward to boosting its competitiveness across the overall offshore wind power sector through measures, such as the upgrading of existing products and diversification of models."

Doosan Enerbility started its wind power business in 2005 and leads the South Korean domestic offshore wind energy market with projects such as the 60-MW Southwest Offshore Wind Power Phase 1 development.

Share

Further information about data protection can be found in our privacy policy.

Monday, 06 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 21:20:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
04:21pSiemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : and Doosan Enerbility sign historic offshore wind pa..
PU
02/03GE Must Increase Royalty Payments to Siemens Gamesa for Wind Turbines, Court Says
MT
02/03Apple & Alphabet sales and profits decline, MarketS..
MS
02/03Siemens Energy: gas and power business supports optimistic view for 2023
RE
02/02Meta surprises, Shell & Santander hit records : Mar..
MS
02/02Shell Posts $41 Billion Profit, Adding to Industry's Record Haul -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
02/02SIEMENS GAMESA : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/02Transcript : Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Fe..
CI
02/02Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
02/02Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : Primer Trimestre FY23 - Presentación de resultados
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 119 M 10 864 M 10 864 M
Net income 2023 -474 M -509 M -509 M
Net Debt 2023 2 304 M 2 474 M 2 474 M
P/E ratio 2023 -26,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 296 M 13 201 M 13 201 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,05 €
Average target price 17,98 €
Spread / Average Target -0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Eickholt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Christian Bruch Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Morten Pilgaard Rasmussen Global Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.0.00%13 321
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-0.20%29 649
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.91%6 694
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.8.07%4 299
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD6.35%4 214
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.6.97%3 940