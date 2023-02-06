Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : and Doosan Enerbility sign historic offshore wind partnership framework agreement for South Korea

Siemens Gamesa, the world-leading provider of wind power solutions, and Doosan Enerbility, formerly Doosan Heavy Industries, a market leading manufacturer of energy solutions, announce the signing of a binding framework agreement for a strategic partnership for the South Korean offshore wind market. Marc Becker, CEO of Siemens Gamesa's offshore business and Hongook Park, CEO of Doosan Enerbility's Power Service Business Group represented the parties at the partnership framework agreement signing ceremony held in Hamburg, Germany.

The agreement follows successful exploration of potential cooperation made possible by a memorandum of understanding signed in June 2022. This next step lays the foundation for strong local content offerings in the South Korean offshore wind market in the future. The implementation of the partnership scope is subject to successful offshore wind power orders in the South Korean market.

The framework agreement covers three areas for knowledge exchange on technology in which the two companies will collaborate closely in South Korea. Doosan will assemble Siemens Gamesa's offshore wind turbine nacelles in a Doosan facility currently in the design phase, undertake turbine assembly for Siemens Gamesa machines in staging harbors as well as the offshore construction of projects using Siemens Gamesa machines, and perform offshore service on selected orders involving Siemens Gamesa machines.

The alliance between the companies bolsters Korea's burgeoning offshore wind industry. Among the benefits are efficient and environmentally conscious local assembly and local job creation to serve the South Korean offshore wind market.

Marc Becker, CEO of Siemens Gamesa's offshore business, said, "We are delighted to enter into this framework agreement with Doosan Enerbility. We are eager to bring our market-leading offshore skills including our unique offshore Direct Drive nacelle technology to South Korea. We will also greatly benefit from Doosan's deep understanding of the Korean market to accelerate the country's energy transition. In doing so, the partnership intends to promote local job growth and inward investment while delivering clean, green energy."

"Both of us being companies with our own offshore wind turbine models and solid track record, we aim to cooperate on broadening our participation in the Korean offshore wind power market and actively pursue promotion of the domestic offshore wind power ecosystem," said Hongook Park, CEO of Doosan Enerbility's Power Services Business Group. He added, "Through this partnership, Doosan looks forward to boosting its competitiveness across the overall offshore wind power sector through measures, such as the upgrading of existing products and diversification of models."

Doosan Enerbility started its wind power business in 2005 and leads the South Korean domestic offshore wind energy market with projects such as the 60-MW Southwest Offshore Wind Power Phase 1 development.