Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : communicates the publication by Siemens Energy of its listing prospectus.

As per section 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and related provisions, the Company announces the following other relevant information:

Siemens Energy AG has published today a prospectus in relation to the admission to listing of its shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

This prospectus includes financial and business information on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., as Siemens Energy AG is the beneficiary company of the spin-off of Siemens Siemens Aktiengesellschaft's gas & power business (in which the shareholding in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. represents a material element).

The prospectus for the admission to listing of the shares of Siemens Energy AG has been published pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and it may be publicly accessed at https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/investor-relations/investorrelations.html.

In Zamudio (Bizkaia), on 7 September 2020

Andreas Nauen

Chief Executive Officer

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange any securities. The shares of Siemens

Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration.

