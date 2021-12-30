Log in
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : hits deal with Eolus and Hydro REIN to install Stor-Skälsjön project in Sweden

12/30/2021 | 03:17am EST
Press release

December 30, 2021

Siemens Gamesa hits deal with Eolus and Hydro REIN to install Stor-Skälsjön project in Sweden

  • The 260 MW Stor-Skälsjön project is the company's latest with developer Eolus and is forecast to be installed in 2023. Hydro REIN is co-owner of the project
  • The site in central Sweden will use 42 SG 6.6-170 turbines with hub heights of between 115 meters to 123 meters
  • A 25-year full scope service agreement has also been reached

Siemens Gamesa has tightened its partnership with Swedish developer Eolus and Hydro REIN with a deal to supply the 260MW Stor-Skälsjön project in central Sweden. The contract takes deals signed with Eolus to just over 450MW as they work to stimulate an energy transition across the Nordics. Hydro REIN is co-owner of the project with a 49% stake.

The project, located in Timrå and Sundsvall municipalities, is due to be installed by 2023 and will employ 42 SG 6.6-170 turbines providing a competitive Levelized Cost of Energy for the project. These will sit on towers with heights of 115 meters to 123 meters. A 25-yearfull-scope service agreement was also included ensuring optimal performance over the lifetime of the turbines.

The contract is yet another for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, which has now signed over 3.5GW in deals globally since its launch, with Sweden being the leading country to have welcomed this technology with over 1.5GW in sales.

"Sweden has been a key country for the development of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform and we still see great opportunities across the Nordics and more broadly to help our customers deliver the most competitive projects. We will work closely with long-standing partner Eolus to help them meet their needs at this latest project," said Clark MacFarlane, CEO of Siemens Gamesa's NEME region.

Wind power continues its acceleration in Sweden. According to the Swedish Wind Energy Association the country will have over 12GW of installed capacity by the end of 2021, and is forecast to reach over 17GW by 2024, which would make it the second largest source of electricity by that time.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa unlocks the power of wind. For more than 40 years, we have been a pioneer and leader of the wind industry, and today our team of more than 25,000 colleagues work at the center of the global energy revolution to tackle the most significant challenge of our generation - the climate crisis. With a leading position in onshore, offshore, and service, we engineer, build and deliver powerful and reliable wind energy solutions in strong partnership with our customers. A global business with local impact, we have installed more than 110 GW and provide access to clean, affordable and sustainable energy that keeps the lights on across the world. To find out more, visit www.siemensgamesa.comand connect with us on social media.

Contacts for journalists:

Marta Menéndez

+34 616 346 796 marta.menendez@siemensgamesa.com

For more information: www.siemensgamesa.com

Follow us on:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SiemensGamesa

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/siemensgamesa/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SiemensGamesa/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/siemensgamesa/

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
