  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : securessecondmajor dealin Julywith ReNew for 322 MW providing a significant boost for India's wind industry

07/20/2021 | 04:18am EDT
Press release

July 20, 2021

Siemens Gamesa secures second major deal in July with ReNew for 322 MW providing a significant boost for India's wind industry

  • The Tondehal 322 MW project with ReNew Power follows the 301 MW Hombal project signed with company in early July. Both are in the state of Karnataka.
  • These are the first orders for the 3.X platform signed by Siemens Gamesa in India and strengthen the long-standing partnership with ReNew Power
  • The company will supply 180 SG 3.4-145 wind turbines for both projects (Tondehal 93 units and Hombal 87) which will be manufactured at its facilities in India.
  • The turbine supply for this project is expected to commence during Siemens Gamesa's financial year 2022.

Siemens Gamesa has notched a second significant deal this month with ReNew Power to supply its industry leading turbines to a 322 MW wind project in Tondehal. This follows the 301 MW order with ReNew for a wind project in Hombal signed at the beginning of July, and together they provide much- needed momentum to the country's energy transition.

In total, the company will deliver 180 of its new SG 3.4-145 wind turbines in the state of Karnataka, covering 93 units for the Tondehal project in the Koppal district, and 87 units for the 301 MW Hombal project in the Gadag district (87 units, 301 MW). Supply of these turbines is expected to commence during Siemens Gamesa's financial year 2022.

Siemens Gamesa launched the SG 3.4-145 turbine in 2020 despite an ongoing pandemic, and this marks the first order for this next-generation wind turbine for the Indian market.

Siemens Gamesa will supply the wind turbines for ReNew Power's projects from its manufacturing plants in India. The 301 MW project was announced to the Spanish stock exchange on July 5, with both orders registered in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

Siemens Gamesa and ReNew power first partnered in 2012 for a 22 MW wind farm in the state of Maharashtra. Since that time Siemens Gamesa has developed wind farms for ReNew power across five wind-rich states in the country which are powered by turbines ranging from the company's legacy 850 kW turbine to its latest SG 3.4-145 turbine. Today, with over 1 GW of commissioned capacity of wind projects, Siemens Gamesa serves over 30% of ReNew's wind portfolio and stands as one of the most trusted renewable energy partners for the company in India.

"We are happy to announce these two large deals for the SG 3.4-145 turbine with ReNew Power, one of our long-standing customers in India and we thank Renew for their trust in our capabilities. Deals of this scale provide much needed momentum for the Indian wind industry, and I am confident that this product will set the pace for the next-generation growth for wind in the country. With a 7GW installed base, India will remain an important market for Siemens Gamesa and we are fully committed to contributing to the country's renewable energy targets," said Navin Dewaji, India CEO of Siemens Gamesa.

The SG 3.4-145 wind turbine is based on the SG 3.4-132, with several GWs installed worldwide. The turbine delivers a nominal power of 3.465 MW and can operate up to 3.6 MW under specific site conditions. With an increased rotor swept area of 41%, which delivers 48% more AEP than the previous SG 2.2-122, the SG 3.4-145 is one of the most efficient and cost-effective solutions in the market.

Siemens Gamesa has operated in India since 2009, and the base installed by the company recently surpassed the 7 GW mark. The company has blade factories in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), and an operations & maintenance center in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu).

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa unlocks the power of wind. For more than 40 years, we have been a pioneer and leader of the wind industry, and today our team of more than 25,000 colleagues work at the center of the global energy revolution to tackle the most significant challenge of our generation - the climate crisis. With a leading position in onshore, offshore, and service, we engineer, build and deliver powerful and reliable wind energy solutions in strong partnership with our customers. A global business with local impact, we have installed more than 110 GW and provide access to clean, affordable and sustainable energy that keeps the lights on across the world. To find out more,

visit www.siemensgamesa.comand connect with us on social media.  

Press enquiries for Siemens Gamesa - Please contact

Madhu Kumar Boppana

Phone: +91 44 39242424 madhukumar.boppana@siemensgamesa.com

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 08:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 281 M 12 107 M 12 107 M
Net income 2021 -365 M -430 M -430 M
Net Debt 2021 569 M 671 M 671 M
P/E ratio 2021 -43,6x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 15 077 M 17 790 M 17 755 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 22,17 €
Average target price 26,48 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-33.00%22 190
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-20.67%37 906
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-11.51%7 899
CS WIND CORPORATION-8.59%2 922
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-36.51%2 769
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.6.77%2 466