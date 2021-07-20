Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : securessecondmajor dealin Julywith ReNew for 322 MW providing a significant boost for India's wind industry

Press release

July 20, 2021

Siemens Gamesa secures second major deal in July with ReNew for 322 MW providing a significant boost for India's wind industry

The Tondehal 322 MW project with ReNew Power follows the 301 MW Hombal project signed with company in early July. Both are in the state of Karnataka.

These are the first orders for the 3.X platform signed by Siemens Gamesa in India and strengthen the long-standing partnership with ReNew Power

long-standing partnership with ReNew Power The company will supply 180 SG 3.4-145 wind turbines for both projects (Tondehal 93 units and Hombal 87) which will be manufactured at its facilities in India.

3.4-145 wind turbines for both projects (Tondehal 93 units and Hombal 87) which will be manufactured at its facilities in India. The turbine supply for this project is expected to commence during Siemens Gamesa's financial year 2022.

Siemens Gamesa has notched a second significant deal this month with ReNew Power to supply its industry leading turbines to a 322 MW wind project in Tondehal. This follows the 301 MW order with ReNew for a wind project in Hombal signed at the beginning of July, and together they provide much- needed momentum to the country's energy transition.

In total, the company will deliver 180 of its new SG 3.4-145 wind turbines in the state of Karnataka, covering 93 units for the Tondehal project in the Koppal district, and 87 units for the 301 MW Hombal project in the Gadag district (87 units, 301 MW). Supply of these turbines is expected to commence during Siemens Gamesa's financial year 2022.

Siemens Gamesa launched the SG 3.4-145 turbine in 2020 despite an ongoing pandemic, and this marks the first order for this next-generation wind turbine for the Indian market.

Siemens Gamesa will supply the wind turbines for ReNew Power's projects from its manufacturing plants in India. The 301 MW project was announced to the Spanish stock exchange on July 5, with both orders registered in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

Siemens Gamesa and ReNew power first partnered in 2012 for a 22 MW wind farm in the state of Maharashtra. Since that time Siemens Gamesa has developed wind farms for ReNew power across five wind-rich states in the country which are powered by turbines ranging from the company's legacy 850 kW turbine to its latest SG 3.4-145 turbine. Today, with over 1 GW of commissioned capacity of wind projects, Siemens Gamesa serves over 30% of ReNew's wind portfolio and stands as one of the most trusted renewable energy partners for the company in India.