MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : sees market value of energy spin-off above $20 billion

09/22/2020 | 08:41am EDT
The headquarters of Siemens AG is seen in Munich

Siemens expects Siemens Energy to reach a market value of significantly more than 17 billion euros ($19.98 billion) when it floats on the Frankfurt stock exchange next week, a source close to the company said.

The consensus forecasts for the value of the business, which makes gas and wind turbines, is 21 billion to 22 billion euros, said the source. Based on the number of Siemens Energy shares, that would result in a share price of 28.90-30.28 euros apiece.

Siemens declined to comment.

The success of the spin-off can only be estimated after two or three months, with high price volatility expected after the company makes its stock market debut on Sept. 28, the person said.

Siemens Energy, which employs 91,000 people, makes products including combined cycle turbines, generators, transformers and compressors, and will also be involved in wind energy via its 67% stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Siemens is selling off the business, which has been hit by a collapse in demand and changing energy policies, to focus on smart buildings, mobility and factory automation.

It is giving 55% of the shares in the unit to its shareholders at a ratio of one share for every share two Siemens share. Siemens' pension fund will get 9.9%, while Siemens AG will keep a direct stake of 35.1%.

Siemens will reduce its stake over the next 12 to 18 months after the listing, but is in no hurry to exit completely. The pension fund is also likely to offload its stake.

Siemens, whose products range from trains to industrial software, will keep a stake of around 25% in Siemens Energy, the person said, to allow a smooth transition and prevent interference from a third party.

Via a blocking minority, which usually refers to 25% plus one share, shareholders can prevent key corporate decisions at general meetings. Such a stake could be kept for a minimum of five years, the source said.

($1 = 0.8511 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 1.50% 113.84 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -1.72% 21.68 Delayed Quote.41.16%
Financials
Sales 2020 9 753 M 11 464 M 11 464 M
Net income 2020 -700 M -823 M -823 M
Net Debt 2020 66,0 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,1x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 14 997 M 17 598 M 17 628 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 21,31 €
Last Close Price 22,07 €
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Angel López Chairman
Christoph Wollny Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Spannring Chief Financial Officer
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.41.16%17 598
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S43.35%29 813
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.23%5 900
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.17.25%1 919
CS WIND CORPORATION190.79%1 474
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.42.25%931
