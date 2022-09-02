Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:17 2022-09-02 am EDT
17.95 EUR   +0.17%
02:34aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : successfully completes the sale of South European renewables development assets to SSE
PU
08/25Germany's Scholz says energy transition reforms must be implemented in 2022
RE
08/24Siemens Energy and Duke Energy's gas power plant achieves GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS(TM) title
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : successfully completes the sale of South European renewables development assets to SSE

09/02/2022 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Siemens Gamesa successfully completes the sale of South European renewables development assets to SSE
  • The 3.8 GW portfolio includes onshore wind projects in France, Greece, Italy and Spain
  • A total of around 50 people will be integrated in SSE Renewables, contributing with their development experience and track-record in these regions
  • The transaction also contemplates the opportunity to supply turbines and maintenance services
Press Contact

You need further information or have specific questions about this press release? Please contact Santiago De Juan

santiago.dejuan@siemensgamesa.com+34 915031700

Siemens Gamesa announced today the completion of the sale of South European renewables development assets to SSE for a total cash consideration of €613 million (€580 million corresponds to the purchase price and €33 million to the estimated working capital and net debt adjustments as of June 30, 2022). The mentioned adjustments remain subject to customary post-closing accounts review.

This sale includes a pipeline of onshore wind projects with a total capacity of 3.8 GW in various stages of development in France, Greece, Italy and Spain, with the possibility to develop up to 1.4 GW of co-located photovoltaic projects.

A team of around 50 people from Siemens Gamesa, with strong sector experience in those countries, will be integrated in SSE as part of the agreement.

As part of the transaction, Siemens Gamesa will have the opportunity to partner with SSE Renewables on the provision of turbines and associated long-term maintenance services for a portion of the wind farms installed and operated by SSE in the next few years coming from this sale.

"We are pleased to have successfully completed the transaction with SSE before the end of our fiscal year 2022, as announced in April. With this sale, Siemens Gamesa is optimizing its portfolio of assets and maximizing value. We are confident that SSE is the right partner to develop the excellent portfolio of wind projects built over the years by our South European project development team, that will now also be part of SSE. This agreement will strengthen our relationship with SSE, as it will be beneficial for both companies," says Jochen Eickholt, CEO of Siemens Gamesa.

"We are delighted to have closed this transaction ahead of schedule and really excited to welcome new colleagues to the SSE Renewables business. There is a fantastic local team in place who will help us build a long-term presence in Southern Europe developing, building and operating onshore wind, solar and storage infrastructure. We look forward to continuing to work with communities and stakeholders across the region to deliver the energy transition," states Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Renewables.

BofA Securities, CMS Albiñana&Suárez de Lezo and Deloitte acted as advisors to Siemens Gamesa on the transaction.

Share

Further information about data protection can be found in our privacy policy.

Thursday, 01 September 2022

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:33:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
02:34aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : successfully completes the sale of South European re..
PU
08/25Germany's Scholz says energy transition reforms must be implemented in 2022
RE
08/24Siemens Energy and Duke Energy's gas power plant achieves GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS(TM) ti..
AQ
08/22SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : and Eurowind Energy strike deal bringing the first f..
PU
08/12Azure Power Global Signs Supply Agreement for Onshore Wind Turbines With Siemens Gamesa
MT
08/12Spain's Siemens Gamesa Wins New Wind Turbine Order from India
MT
08/12SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : strikes new partnership with Azure Power to install ..
PU
08/11SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : will supply 70 MW of wind power following the first ..
PU
08/11Siemens' writedown pushes company into first loss since 2010
RE
08/10Wind turbine maker Vestas says price power improving, shares jump
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 416 M 9 358 M 9 358 M
Net income 2022 -788 M -783 M -783 M
Net Debt 2022 1 558 M 1 549 M 1 549 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 197 M 12 122 M 12 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 17,92 €
Average target price 17,75 €
Spread / Average Target -0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Eickholt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-14.97%12 122
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-6.79%25 454
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.28%7 584
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-0.46%3 855
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CORPORATION26.40%3 708
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-27.75%3 612