  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : to end China sales, raise wind turbines prices 3-5% - WiWo

08/27/2021 | 04:27am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens's wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa will end its sales operations in China and raise turbine prices by 3%-5% in response to rising raw material prices, the company's Chief Executive told WirtschaftsWoche magazine.

"We are giving up local direct business in China because it is no longer of interest to us," Andreas Nauen was quoted as saying by the magazine on Friday.

Nauen said the company will continue to produce wind turbines in China's Tianjin , but only for export to Japan, adding that it was also putting its operations in Russia under review.

"The projects there are very risky because ... building a wind farm on land is only possible for a few frost-free weeks a year," he added.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Thomas Escritt)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 0.23% 139.28 Delayed Quote.18.33%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -2.50% 24.9 Delayed Quote.-22.67%
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 10 246 M 12 058 M 12 058 M
Net income 2021 -525 M -618 M -618 M
Net Debt 2021 732 M 861 M 861 M
P/E ratio 2021 -31,5x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 17 403 M 20 467 M 20 482 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 25,59 €
Average target price 25,70 €
Spread / Average Target 0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-22.67%20 467
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-10.25%41 049
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.18%8 770
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.45.84%3 404
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-15.44%3 161
CS WIND CORPORATION-13.79%2 750