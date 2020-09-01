Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S A : wins big in Texas, USA with 325-MW onshore wind project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:10am EDT
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has been awarded two new onshore wind project sites in the state of Texas with a total installed capacity of 325 MW. The projects include the supply of 65 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines and a multi-year service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the summer of 2021 with the two sites getting commissioned by end of that year. This win takes Siemens Gamesa's total installed capacity close to 6 GW in Texas, strengthening its position as one of the top 3 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the state.

'An order of this size evidences the strong suitability and success of the SG 5.0-145 for the U.S. market,' said Shannon Sturgil, CEO of Onshore North America at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. 'We are proud to contribute enough low cost, clean energy for nearly 100,000 average U.S. households to Texas, a leading state in wind energy.'

The SG 5.0-145 wind turbine from Siemens Gamesa has proven to be a very successful product in the U.S. Its new state-of-the-art control system with enhanced blade aerodynamics optimizes power generation. It has a flexible power rating that ranges between a 4.0 to 5.0 rating, thereby providing a uniquely tailored solution that fits the specific site conditions. Its modular design allows for increased mechanical capacity and optimal adaptation to logistics and construction requirements, providing greater efficiency and a reduced levelized cost of energy (LCoE).

The U.S. is a key market for Siemens Gamesa with 22 GW installed across 34 states, providing enough energy for over 6.5 million average U.S. homes. The company has a strong footprint consisting of manufacturing, service and offices.

Disclaimer

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 07:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
03:10aSIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : wins big in Texas, USA with 325-MW onshore..
PU
08/28Siemens Energy to close sites after spin-off - source
RE
08/28SIEMENS GAMESA : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
08/28SIEMENS GAMESA : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
08/27SIEMENS GAMESA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/27Siemens Gamesa confident of return to profitability but shares slide
RE
08/27Siemens Gamesa confident of return to profitability but shares slide
RE
08/27SIEMENS GAMESA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/27SIEMENS GAMESA : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
08/27UNLEASHING THE POTENTIAL OF SIEMENS : Wind energy leader unveils path to long-t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 782 M 11 728 M 11 728 M
Net income 2020 -582 M -697 M -697 M
Net cash 2020 18,1 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -24,9x
Yield 2020 0,04%
Capitalization 15 248 M 18 229 M 18 281 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 18,84 €
Last Close Price 22,44 €
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Angel López Chairman
Christoph Wollny Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Spannring Chief Financial Officer
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.43.52%18 229
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S40.02%29 511
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-8.62%6 532
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.12.18%1 820
CS WIND CORPORATION169.74%1 246
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.65.91%1 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group