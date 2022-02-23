Siemens Gamesa Signs Preferred Supplier Agreements for Wind Plants in Poland

By Giulia Petroni

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA said late Tuesday that it has signed preferred supplier agreements with Equinor ASA and PolEnergia SA for two wind-power plant projects in Poland.

The Spanish wind-turbine maker said the conditional agreements cover the supply of SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines as well as service agreements for the MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III developments.

Both agreements are subject to customary conditions, including final investment decision and permitting, which are planned for 2024.

First power is expected to be delivered in 2027, according to Siemens Gamesa.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-22 0223ET