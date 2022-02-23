Log in
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
Siemens Gamesa Signs Preferred Supplier Agreements for Wind Plants in Poland

02/23/2022 | 02:24am EST
By Giulia Petroni


Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA said late Tuesday that it has signed preferred supplier agreements with Equinor ASA and PolEnergia SA for two wind-power plant projects in Poland.

The Spanish wind-turbine maker said the conditional agreements cover the supply of SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines as well as service agreements for the MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III developments.

Both agreements are subject to customary conditions, including final investment decision and permitting, which are planned for 2024.

First power is expected to be delivered in 2027, according to Siemens Gamesa.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-22 0223ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -1.58% 271.65 Real-time Quote.15.15%
POLENERGIA S.A. 2.94% 63 Delayed Quote.-14.40%
SIEMENS AG -1.15% 132.04 Delayed Quote.-13.52%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. 0.77% 16.285 Delayed Quote.-22.71%
WTI 0.19% 91.79 Delayed Quote.23.09%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 512 M 10 787 M 10 787 M
Net income 2022 -740 M -839 M -839 M
Net Debt 2022 1 175 M 1 333 M 1 333 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 075 M 12 559 M 12 559 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 16,29 €
Average target price 19,64 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-22.71%12 559
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-18.73%24 902
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.32%9 467
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD7.94%6 016
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-25.54%2 999
ZHEJIANG WINDEY CO.,LTD.-15.62%1 968