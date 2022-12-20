Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
  Report
12/20/2022
18.03 EUR   +0.25%
Siemens Gamesa names Luijendijk CEO of onshore wind unit

12/20/2022 | 01:26pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A wind turbine of the Siemens Gamesa company located at the Port of Arinaga is seen from a viewpoint of Arinaga on Gran Canaria Island

LONDON (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has appointed its Asia Pacific boss Richard Luijendijk as chief executive of its onshore unit as it seeks to turn around the business, a memo signed by Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt showed.

Luijendijk will replace Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, whose departure was announced in October, with the company saying in an email to staff it needed a "change due to the losses in the onshore business and the continuous underperformance."

A Siemens Gamesa spokesperson declined to comment.

The company posted a net loss of 940 million euros ($997.90 million) for 2022, citing higher-than-expected direct material cost inflation and component failures, while its onshore order intake was impacted by protracted contract negotiations and market delays.

"I want us to move away from silo thinking and for us to believe in the turnaround", Luijendijk said in the memo.

Luijendijk will take on his new role in January.

($1 = 0.9420 euros)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Pamela Barbaglia and Barbara Lewis)

By Andres Gonzalez


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -0.19% 127.78 Delayed Quote.-16.15%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. 0.25% 18.03 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
Financials
Sales 2023 10 175 M 10 794 M 10 794 M
Net income 2023 -417 M -442 M -442 M
Net Debt 2023 2 375 M 2 519 M 2 519 M
P/E ratio 2023 -29,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 231 M 12 976 M 12 976 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 17,99 €
Average target price 17,68 €
Spread / Average Target -1,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Eickholt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Christian Bruch Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-14.64%12 976
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-1.58%28 334
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.24%6 070
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-18.46%3 400
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-32.85%3 352
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-2.81%2 999