  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGRE   ES0143416115

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.

(SGRE)
Siemens Gamesa replaces CEO after three profit warnings

02/02/2022 | 02:00pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Struggling wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa on Wednesday named a new chief executive for the second time in less than two years, just over 10 days after issuing the latest in a series of profit warnings.

A veteran of the Siemens group, Jochen Eickholt, will take over from Andreas Nauen as Chief Executive Officer on March 1, the company said in a statement.

"Siemens Gamesa is experiencing significant challenges in its onshore business in a very difficult market," Siemens Gamesa Chairman Miguel Angel Lopez said.

Siemens Gamesa cut its profit outlook for the third time in nine months in January, dragging down shares in rivals and prompting its parent, Siemens Energy, to step up plans to buy the 33% stake it does not already own.

Nauen formerly headed the successful offshore wind business and was appointed in 2020 to replace Marcus Tacke, who himself served three years in the role after the 2017 merger between Spain's Gamesa and what was then the wind business of Germany's Siemens AG.

Eickholt is currently Siemens Energy's board member responsible for Power Generation and Industrial Applications, as well as Asia-Pacific and China, Siemens Gamesa said in a statement. He has worked at Siemens for more than 20 years.

"We have appointed an executive with a strong track record in managing complex operational situations and in successfully turning around underperforming businesses," Lopez said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -0.30% 140.52 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -0.20% 19.61 Delayed Quote.-12.63%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -0.03% 18.525 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 696 M 10 901 M 9 696 M
Net income 2022 -498 M -560 M -498 M
Net Debt 2022 1 070 M 1 203 M 1 070 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,7x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 12 602 M 14 236 M 12 602 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 18,53 €
Average target price 20,98 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Nauen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chairman
Alan Feeley Chief Information & Cyber Security Officer
Antonio de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-12.06%14 169
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-15.00%25 821
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.35%9 441
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD2.78%5 630
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-23.44%3 043
ZHEJIANG WINDEY CO.,LTD.1.18%2 371