Siemens Gamesa shares slide after latest profit warning

01/21/2022 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the company headquarters in Zumudio near Bilbao

MADRID/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Siemens Gamesa tumbled on Friday after it cut its financial outlook for the third time in less than nine months, creating a headache for its parent company which has limited influence over the subsidiary.

The Madrid-listed company's stock fell as much as 16% to its lowest since July 2020 while its Germany parent, Siemens Energy, which owns 67% of the wind turbine maker, also slumped more than 10%.

Siemens Energy cut its outlook on Thursday after Siemens Gamesa warned of prolonged supply chain issues, renewing pressure on the German company to fully take over the subsidiary to get a better handle on its problems.

Siemens Energy said it now expects a margin on adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) before special items to be in a range from 2% to 4% this year, down from a previous forecast of 3% to 5%.

Siemens Gamesa executives placed much of the blame for its first-quarter loss on continued supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and said they had reconsidered the way they make decisions on projects.

"The news today is again disappointing," Chief Executive Andreas Nauen told analysts on a conference call on Friday.

"Our development timeline was maybe here and there a bit optimistic and therefore we don't continue projects that might be too risky," he said.

The company's order book was worth 33.6 billion euros ($38 billion) at the end of the first quarter, but 2 billion euros of those orders did not have a positive margin, Siemens Gamesa Chief Financial Officer Beatriz Puente said.

"Our worst fears are confirmed ... due to the global supply chain situation, combined with the company's inability to improve the situation at its onshore business, which keeps hindering the group's progress," Spanish broker Renta 4 Banco said in a note.

The latest profit warning is likely to trigger fresh demands on Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch to buy the remaining stake in Siemens Gamesa, worth about 4.3 billion euros, or seek other ways to accelerate its turnaround.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Clarke)

By Isla Binnie and Christoph Steitz


© Reuters 2022
