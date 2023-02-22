Advanced search
  Report
2023-02-22
50.08 EUR   -0.41%
DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Bernhard Montag, Purchase of Siemens Healthineers shares in the amount of EUR 97,468.98 (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of ...

02/22/2023 | 12:42pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.02.2023 / 18:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Montag

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Siemens Healthineers shares in the amount of EUR 97,468.98 (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of dividends (in connection with Siemens Healthineers share programs) for the following price: Volume Weighted Average Price for all Siemens Healthineers shares which were acquired for the beneficiaries of the Siemens Healthineers share programs by means of dividend reinvestment within three trading days after receipt of the dividend.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
22/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81085  22.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1566293&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 21 876 M 23 345 M 23 345 M
Net income 2023 1 932 M 2 062 M 2 062 M
Net Debt 2023 12 970 M 13 840 M 13 840 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,8x
Yield 2023 1,80%
Capitalization 56 283 M 60 061 M 60 061 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
EV / Sales 2024 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 70 100
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Healthineers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 50,28 €
Average target price 59,24 €
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
A. Gregory Sorensen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG7.60%60 061
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.01%217 030
DANAHER CORPORATION-3.44%182 650
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-11.97%81 844
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.58%66 216
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.47%56 730