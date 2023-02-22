DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Jochen Schmitz, Purchase of Siemens Healthineers shares in the amount of EUR 46,532.15 (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.02.2023 / 18:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jochen Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Siemens Healthineers shares in the amount of EUR 46,532.15 (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of dividends (in connection with Siemens Healthineers share programs) for the following price: Volume Weighted Average Price for all Siemens Healthineers shares which were acquired for the beneficiaries of the Siemens Healthineers share programs by means of dividend reinvestment within three trading days after receipt of the dividend. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

22/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

