Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Healthineers AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHL   DE000SHL1006

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

(SHL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:24 2022-11-22 pm EST
52.06 EUR   -0.38%
01:14pDd : Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Jochen Schmitz, sell
EQ
09:19aSEW joins Siemens' ecosystem of partners for grid software
AQ
02:27aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Jochen Schmitz, sell

11/22/2022 | 01:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2022 / 19:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
52.0320 EUR 1144704.42 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
52.0320 EUR 1144704.42 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


22.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79517  22.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494071&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
01:14pDd : Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Jochen Schmitz, sell
EQ
09:19aSEW joins Siemens' ecosystem of partners for grid software
AQ
02:27aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/18Varian Announces First Participant Treated in GENESIS II Clinical Trial of Genicular Ar..
AQ
11/18Siemens - Outstanding performance in fiscal 2022, Strong fourth quarter finish
AQ
11/17HeartVista, Siemens Healthineers Sign Commercial Agreement to Bring AI-Driven Image Acq..
CI
11/17Siemens Healthineers presents two revolutionary high-end MRI scanners for clinical and ..
AQ
11/16Dd : Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Bernhard Montag, Sale of Siemens Healthineers shares to ..
EQ
11/15Dd : Siemens Healthineers AG: Dr. Jochen Schmitz, Sale of Siemens Healthineers shares to c..
EQ
11/15Dd : Siemens Healthineers AG: Elisabeth Staudinger-Leibrecht, Sale of Siemens Healthineers..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 402 M 21 928 M 21 928 M
Net income 2022 2 021 M 2 071 M 2 071 M
Net Debt 2022 11 904 M 12 197 M 12 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 58 440 M 59 877 M 59 877 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 68 700
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Healthineers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 52,26 €
Average target price 58,93 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
A. Gregory Sorensen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-20.60%59 877
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.63%211 320
DANAHER CORPORATION-20.78%189 314
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-27.05%92 004
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION1.13%61 503
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.65%54 861