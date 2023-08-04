Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.08.2023 / 17:08 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Elisabeth
Last name(s):Staudinger-Leibrecht

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Entitlement to transfer 223 Siemens Healthineers shares in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Share Program (transfer with value date 2023-08-03, +2:00).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
not numberablenot numberable

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
not numberablenot numberable

e) Date of the transaction
03/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language:English
Company:Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet:https://www.siemens-healthineers.com

 
