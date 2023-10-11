HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has upgraded Siemens Healthineers to "Buy" with a price target of 58 euros. The medical technology group is a leader in a global oligopoly with an estimated market share of more than 30 percent, analyst Finn Kemper wrote in a research note issued Wednesday. He said barriers to entry are high due to capital intensity and strict regulation./edh/la

