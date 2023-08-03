NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan cut its price target for Siemens Healthineers to 63.70 euros from 70.80 euros after quarterly results, but kept its rating at "overweight." The medical technology group's lower earnings quality is unlikely to lead to an increase in valuation multiples, analyst David Adlington wrote in a research note issued Thursday. He reduced his forecasts on an adjusted basis./edh/mis
Original study publication date: 02.08.2023 / 20:57 / BST
First disclosure of original study: 03.08.2023 / 00:15 / BST
