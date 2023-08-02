NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies left its rating on shares of medical technology group Siemens Healthineers at "Hold" with a price target of 49 euros. Third-quarter results were mixed, analyst James Vane-Tempest wrote in his initial reaction Wednesday. Disappointing results at cancer specialist Varian and weak order intake overshadowed strong performance in imaging and decent performance in diagnostics./ag/la

Original study publication date: 08/02/2023 / 02:05 / ET

First disclosure of original study: 02.08.2023 / 02:05 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------