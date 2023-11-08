Siemens Healthineers AG is one of the world's No.1 manufacturers of equipment for medical imaging, laboratory diagnostics and hospital information systems. In addition, the group is developing digital health services and services dedicated to health establishments. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of imaging equipment and solutions (49.1%); - sale of diagnostic equipment (27.9%); - sale of solutions and services for cancer care (14.2%); - sale of advanced therapeutic solutions (8.8%): for image-guided minimally invasive treatments in the areas of cardiology, interventional radiology and surgery. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (6.6%), Europe/CIS/Africa/Middle East (26.1%), the United States (34.9%), America (5.6%), China (11.9%) and Asia and Australia (14.9%).