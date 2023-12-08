SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
December 08, 2023 at 02:35 am EST
Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 58.50.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|52.81 EUR
|+1.17%
|-1.40%
|+11.71%
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+11.71%
|62 838 M $
|-10.28%
|191 B $
|-17.52%
|162 B $
|+17.41%
|110 B $
|+18.93%
|80 618 M $
|-10.43%
|47 899 M $
|-8.51%
|41 400 M $
|-14.01%
|37 590 M $
|+15.43%
|30 679 M $
|-21.45%
|24 046 M $