SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
Today at 03:46 am
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 70.80.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:25:50 2023-08-02 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|48.24 EUR
|-7.74%
|-6.57%
|+4.04%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+3.83%
|64 169 M $
|+12.15%
|74 602 M $
|+9.97%
|49 880 M $
|-6.56%
|49 741 M $
|-18.16%
|36 178 M $
|+33.08%
|35 336 M $
|+8.27%
|33 142 M $
|-6.38%
|29 918 M $
|-3.25%
|20 429 M $
|+38.48%
|19 005 M $