Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Siemens Healthineers AG
News
Summary
SHL
DE000SHL1006
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
(SHL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
04/21 01:32:01 am
46.9
EUR
-0.11%
01:26a
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
: JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
04/15
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
: completes acquisition of Varian, strengthening its position as a holistic partner in healthcare
PU
04/15
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
04/21/2021 | 01:26am EDT
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 55.30.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
15 952 M
19 190 M
19 190 M
Net income 2021
1 761 M
2 119 M
2 119 M
Net Debt 2021
4 139 M
4 979 M
4 979 M
P/E ratio 2021
29,0x
Yield 2021
1,92%
Capitalization
52 726 M
63 480 M
63 430 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,56x
EV / Sales 2022
3,44x
Nbr of Employees
54 500
Free-Float
19,9%
More Financials
Chart SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Average target price
50,10 €
Last Close Price
46,95 €
Spread / Highest target
19,3%
Spread / Average Target
6,71%
Spread / Lowest Target
-12,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Bernhard Montag
Chief Executive Officer
Jochen Schmitz
Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Opderbeck
Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
A. Gregory Sorensen
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
11.84%
63 480
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
3.56%
191 651
DANAHER CORPORATION
8.94%
172 555
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.
-0.85%
96 027
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
-3.02%
76 763
ILLUMINA, INC.
7.67%
59 003
More Results
Subscribe as customer
