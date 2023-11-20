Stock SHL SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
PDF Report : Siemens Healthineers AG

Siemens Healthineers AG

Equities

SHL

DE000SHL1006

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:35:13 2023-11-20 am EST 		Intraday chart for Siemens Healthineers AG After market 02:58:10 pm
50.00 EUR -0.08% 50.00 0.00%
08:14pm SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 2023/24 will be somewhat gloomy Alphavalue
Nov. 17 Berenberg Flags Near-term Pressure in Turnaround Plan for Siemens Healthineers' Diagnostics Unit MT
Latest news about Siemens Healthineers AG

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 2023/24 will be somewhat gloomy Alphavalue
Berenberg Flags Near-term Pressure in Turnaround Plan for Siemens Healthineers' Diagnostics Unit MT
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Berenberg gives a Buy rating ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : China is burdening the 2023/24 performance, but is not alone Alphavalue
Slowing Inflation, Major Trading Updates Boost German Equities MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Jefferies remains Neutral ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays ZD
Confidence of Siemens Healthineers is rewarded DP
Siemens Healthineers expects improvement after profit decline DP
Siemens Healthineers AG Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024 CI
Transcript : Siemens Healthineers AG, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Siemens Healthineers posts forecast beating Q4 results RE
Siemens Healthineers Posts Lower FY23 Attributable Net Income; Revenue Down MT
Siemens Healthineers Net Profit Falls on Higher Costs, Taxes DJ
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Track Lower as Investors Parse Fed Officials' Comments DJ
Siemens Healthineers AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Federal President Steinmeier visits Siemens Healthineers DP

Chart Siemens Healthineers AG

Chart Siemens Healthineers AG
More charts

Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG is one of the world's No.1 manufacturers of equipment for medical imaging, laboratory diagnostics and hospital information systems. In addition, the group is developing digital health services and services dedicated to health establishments. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of imaging equipment and solutions (49.1%); - sale of diagnostic equipment (27.9%); - sale of solutions and services for cancer care (14.2%); - sale of advanced therapeutic solutions (8.8%): for image-guided minimally invasive treatments in the areas of cardiology, interventional radiology and surgery. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (6.6%), Europe/CIS/Africa/Middle East (26.1%), the United States (34.9%), America (5.6%), China (11.9%) and Asia and Australia (14.9%).
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2023-11-28 - Roadshow - Citi
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
50.04EUR
Average target price
56.34EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.59%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Stock Siemens Healthineers AG
+7.00% 60 978 M $
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Stock Thermo Fisher Scientific
-14.65% 180 B $
DANAHER CORPORATION Stock Danaher Corporation
-20.55% 154 B $
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. Stock Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
+17.41% 107 B $
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Stock Boston Scientific Corporation
+17.67% 79 607 M $
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
-9.01% 47 876 M $
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Stock Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
-9.72% 40 575 M $
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
+25.63% 33 233 M $
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc.
-23.90% 33 106 M $
PHILIPS NV Stock Philips NV
+44.11% 19 333 M $
Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
