    SHL   DE000SHL1006

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

(SHL)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:36 2022-08-03 am EDT
49.75 EUR   +0.26%
01:32aSiemens Healthineers 3Q Earnings Suffer on Higher Costs; Covid-19 Sales Dwindle
DJ
01:28aSiemens Healthineers' Fiscal Q3 Profit Slips Amid Lower Demand for COVID-19 Antigen Tests
MT
01:18aSiemens Healthineers Q3 earnings fall, confirms 2022 outlook
RE
Siemens Healthineers 3Q Earnings Suffer on Higher Costs; Covid-19 Sales Dwindle

08/03/2022 | 01:32am EDT
By Cecilia Butini

Siemens Healthineers AG said Wednesday that its earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 took a hit from higher costs, while revenue from coronavirus-related products declined on-year.

The German medical-equipment maker posted net profit of 364 million euros ($370.1 million) for the quarter ending on June 30, down from EUR395 million the previous year. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes also declined to EUR765 million from EUR945 million the year prior, while basic earnings per share dropped to EUR0.32 from EUR0.35 the previous year. Chief Executive Bernd Montag said that cost increases burdened profits.

Quarterly revenue grew slightly to EUR5.19 billion from EUR5 billion the previous year, but it declined 5.7% on a comparable basis when accounting for outstanding growth the previous year, the company said.

The drop was due to a markedly lower contribution from sales of Covid-19 antigen tests, Siemens Healthineers said. Lockdowns in China also contributed to a challenging environment, the company said.

Nonetheless, Siemens Healthineers backed its guidance for fiscal year 2022, saying it continues to expect comparable revenue growth of between 5.5% and 7.5%, and adjusted basic earnings per share of between EUR2.25 and EUR2.35.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 0130ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -0.58% 106.4 Delayed Quote.-30.31%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -1.47% 49.62 Delayed Quote.-24.61%
Financials
Sales 2022 21 093 M 21 508 M 21 508 M
Net income 2022 2 046 M 2 086 M 2 086 M
Net Debt 2022 11 993 M 12 229 M 12 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 55 569 M 56 663 M 56 663 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 66 000
Free-Float 24,2%
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
A. Gregory Sorensen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-24.61%56 663
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-12.17%230 786
DANAHER CORPORATION-13.22%209 432
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.63%81 614
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-21.10%61 653
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-2.40%58 684