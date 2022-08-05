|
Siemens Healthineers AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.08.2022 / 18:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Elisabeth
|Last name(s):
|Staudinger-Leibrecht
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000SHL1006
b) Nature of the transaction
|Entitlement to transfer 2,145 Siemens Healthineers shares in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Share Program (transfer with value date 2022-08-04, +2:00).
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
77283 05.08.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
