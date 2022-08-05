Log in
    SHL   DE000SHL1006

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

(SHL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:18 2022-08-05 pm EDT
51.31 EUR   +0.81%
01:06pSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:01pSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:54pSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Siemens Healthineers AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/05/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2022 / 18:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Elisabeth
Last name(s): Staudinger-Leibrecht

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of Siemens Healthineers shares to cover tax and contributions obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Share Program.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
50.90 EUR 27295.13 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
50.90 EUR 27295.13 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77287  05.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1414739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
