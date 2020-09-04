Log in
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

(SHL)
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/04/2020

Siemens Healthineers AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.09.2020 / 12:45
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 03 Sep 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
1.075.000.000


Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com

 
Financials
Sales 2020 14 692 M 17 415 M 17 415 M
Net income 2020 1 415 M 1 677 M 1 677 M
Net Debt 2020 4 281 M 5 074 M 5 074 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 39 028 M 46 149 M 46 260 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 54 100
Free-Float 14,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Heinrich Kolem President-Advanced Therapies
Ralf Peter Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.04%42 923
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC29.18%166 017
DANAHER CORPORATION30.90%142 527
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.25.45%86 788
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.89.05%61 062
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-8.25%59 359
