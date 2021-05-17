Log in
    SHL   DE000SHL1006

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

(SHL)
Siemens Healthineers AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/17/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.05.2021 / 18:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Zindel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI
529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquistion of shares via a discretionary order because of a voluntary obligation to acquire shares; Term: October 1, 2021, until March 31, 2022; Date of acquisitions: during the 10th XETRA trading day of every calendar month or during the following stock exchange trading day, which is simultaneously a bank working day of the executing credit institution; Monthly Volume: The quantity of Siemens Healthineers AG shares, which, when considering the respective current XETRA stock price, from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022 comes as close as possible to the amount of EUR 10,000.00 (excluding transaction costs), but does not exceed this amount; Place of the transaction: XETRA; The standing order may be terminated as of the end of a calendar month.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

67043  17.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
