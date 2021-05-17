Siemens Healthineers AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.05.2021 / 18:13

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Zindel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquistion of shares via a discretionary order because of a voluntary obligation to acquire shares; Term: October 1, 2021, until March 31, 2022; Date of acquisitions: during the 10th XETRA trading day of every calendar month or during the following stock exchange trading day, which is simultaneously a bank working day of the executing credit institution; Monthly Volume: The quantity of Siemens Healthineers AG shares, which, when considering the respective current XETRA stock price, from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022 comes as close as possible to the amount of EUR 10,000.00 (excluding transaction costs), but does not exceed this amount; Place of the transaction: XETRA; The standing order may be terminated as of the end of a calendar month.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

17.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

