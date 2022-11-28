Siemens Healthineers, Atrium Health Enter Multi-Year Value Partnership to Improve Health Care Capabilities, Access and Equity

Siemens Healthineers and Atrium Health, a leading nonprofit health provider known for its top-ranked pediatric, cancer and heart care programs, have announced a multi-year Value Partnership1 agreement. This strategic agreement will focus on driving access to care in Atrium Health’s service region across the southeastern U.S., improving health equity and enhancing economic mobility. Atrium Health will purchase $140 million in Siemens Healthineers devices and equipment, including advanced imaging technology, radiation oncology and precision endovascular robotics.

Utilizing Siemens Healthineers technology, Atrium Health will work to improve health care in rural and underserved areas. It will do so by strategically strengthening economic mobility, health equity and access and focusing on environmental sustainability in the region.

“This partnership between Atrium Health and Siemens Healthineers will create tremendous value for our communities and the health care field,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “Together, we will reshape the future of health care, invent new technologies and grow the next generation of talented clinicians – all with a laser-like focus on equity and inclusive growth.”

Through unique services and approaches within the Value Partnership, Siemens Healthineers will help Atrium Health meet its strategic goals, increase efficiency and work toward improving health in communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama – and beyond. Through Siemens Healthineers, Atrium Health will continue to modernize its healthcare infrastructure to serve patients, use technologies like artificial intelligence to improve outcomes and quality, reduce costs in health care across the enterprise, as well as jointly develop education and workforce solutions to help encourage and enhance careers in health care.

“Siemens Healthineers is proud to continue its strong partnership with Atrium Health imaging service engineering teams to improve the quality of health care,” said Dave Pacitti, president and head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers. “Not only will this agreement nurture the development of the next-generation workforce in health care, but it will also serve as a foundation for future innovations.”

“As an academic learning health system, Atrium Health is at the forefront of research and innovation that can improve the health of our population,” said Dr. Rasu Shrestha, enterprise executive vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer for Atrium Health. “This agreement with Siemens Healthineers will help Atrium Health push the boundaries of innovations in clinical care, research and community impact, and also help us equip the new bed towers being built at our flagship hospitals in Charlotte and Winston-Salem, North Carolina with leading-edge technologies. This foundation will allow Atrium Health to lay the groundwork for our soon-to-be constructed projects such as Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte and the adjacent ‘The Pearl‘ innovation district.”

Through the Value Partnership model, hospitals can optimize business processes, expand capabilities and drive innovation. These innovative agreements rely on the entire Siemens Healthineers portfolio to create added value beyond equipment.

1 Value Partnership is an enterprise service offering from Siemens Healthineers.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies are continuously developing their product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, generated revenue of around €21.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of almost €3.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

Atrium Health is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through innovative research, education and compassionate patient care. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atrium Health is an integrated, nonprofit health system with more than 70,000 teammates serving patients at 40 hospitals and more than 1,400 care locations. It provides care under the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist name in the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, region, as well as Atrium Health Navicent and Atrium Health Floyd in Georgia and Alabama. Atrium Health is renowned for its top-ranked pediatric, cancer and heart care, as well as organ transplants, burn treatments and specialized musculoskeletal programs. A recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research, Wake Forest University School of Medicine is the academic core of the enterprise, including Wake Forest Innovations, which is advancing new medical technologies and biomedical discoveries. Atrium Health is also a leading-edge innovator in virtual care and mobile medicine, providing care close to home and in the home. Ranked nationally among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals in eight pediatric specialties and for rehabilitation, Atrium Health has also received the American Hospital Association’s Quest for Quality Prize and its 2021 Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award, as well as the 2020 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Health Equity Award for its efforts to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in care. With a commitment to every community it serves, Atrium Health seeks to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all, providing more than $2 billion per year in free and uncompensated care and other community benefits.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005184/en/