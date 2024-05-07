Stock SHL SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Siemens Healthineers AG

Equities

SHL

DE000SHL1006

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 09:45:12 2024-05-07 am EDT
51.02 EUR -2.74% Intraday chart for Siemens Healthineers AG -2.38% -3.31%
03:22pm SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Guiding for a better H2 Alphavalue
Latest news about Siemens Healthineers AG

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Guiding for a better H2 Alphavalue
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
Siemens Healthineers Q2 revenue slightly misses expectations, faces headwinds in China RE
Siemens Healthineers: quarterly adjusted EPS up 13 CF
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Gets a Buy rating from UBS ZD
Transcript : Siemens Healthineers AG, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, May 07, 2024
Siemens Healthineers Backs Outlook After Surge in Net Profit DJ
Siemens Healthineers Reports Higher Fiscal H1 Attributable Net Income, Revenue MT
Correction to Siemens Healthineers Article on May 10, 2023 DJ
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : DZ Bank remains Neutral ZD
European Equities Close Higher in Monday Trading; EC Probes TikTok Over Possible DSA Violations MT
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
Siemens has high hopes for India as economy booms, executive says RE
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Profound Medical Collaborates With Siemens Healthineers to Expand Physician and Patient Access to the TULSA Procedure MT
Profound Medical Corp. Enters into A Non-Exclusive Collaboration with Siemens Healthineers CI
Profound Medical Brief: Entering Collaboration with Siemens Healthineers to Further Expand Physician and Patient Access to the TULSA Procedure MT
Transcript : Siemens Healthineers AG - Shareholder/Analyst Call
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Buy rating from Bernstein ZD

Chart Siemens Healthineers AG

More charts

Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG is one of the world's No.1 manufacturers of equipment for medical imaging, laboratory diagnostics and hospital information systems. In addition, the group is developing digital health services and services dedicated to health establishments. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of imaging equipment and solutions (53%); - sale of diagnostic equipment (21%); - sale of solutions and services for cancer care (16.6%); - sale of advanced therapeutic solutions (9.4%): for image-guided minimally invasive treatments in the areas of cardiology, interventional radiology and surgery. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (4.9%), Europe/CIS/Africa/Middle East (27.3%), the United States (34.6%), America (6.3%), China (13%) and Asia/Pacific and Japan (13.9%).
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
52.46 EUR
Average target price
60.33 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.01%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

