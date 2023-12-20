SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Jefferies remains Buy

Jefferies reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation and €60 price target on Siemens Healthineers, 'as China is expected to accelerate in fiscal 2024, and in view of bright growth and margin prospects in most divisions'.



Ahead of the publication of first-quarter results, scheduled for February 1, the broker says it expects organic growth of 4.5% and a margin of nearly 14.5% for the German group, with its expected EPS below consensus.



According to its objectives, segment performances should be at the lower end of their respective target ranges, mainly due to temporary headwinds from China", explains Jefferies.



