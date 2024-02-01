By Adria Calatayud

Siemens Healthineers reported a rise in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, helped by higher sales driven by growth in its Varian radiation-oncology business.

Net profit for the quarter to December amounted to 431 million euros ($466.3 million) compared with EUR421 million in the same period a year before, the German healthcare-equipment company said.

Revenue rose to EUR5.18 billion from EUR5.08 billion. Revenue was up 5.7% on a comparable basis, with rises in Varian and the company's imaging and advanced-therapies segments offsetting a drop in diagnostics sales.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes grew to EUR742 million from EUR685 million, while the margin expanded to 14.3% from 13.5%.

Analysts had expected Siemens Healthineers to report a net profit of EUR395 million, adjusted EBIT of EUR742 million and revenue of EUR5.11 billion, according to consensus estimates provided by the company.

The company reiterated its guidance for the year ending in September.

