Siemens Healthineers Says Covid-19 Rapid Test Gets U.S. Authorization

By Joshua Kirby



Siemens Healthineers AG said late Wednesday that its Covid-19 rapid self-test has been cleared for use in the U.S. and should be available there beginning next month.

The German medical-equipment maker said its nasal antigen Clinitest was granted emergency-use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The test, which can be bought over the counter and self-administered, should be available beginning in January, with production capacity for the U.S. market reaching tens of millions of tests monthly, Siemens Healthineers said.

12-30-21