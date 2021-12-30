Log in
    SHL   DE000SHL1006

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

(SHL)
Siemens Healthineers Says Covid-19 Rapid Test Gets U.S. Authorization

12/30/2021 | 03:39am EST
By Joshua Kirby

Siemens Healthineers AG said late Wednesday that its Covid-19 rapid self-test has been cleared for use in the U.S. and should be available there beginning next month.

The German medical-equipment maker said its nasal antigen Clinitest was granted emergency-use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The test, which can be bought over the counter and self-administered, should be available beginning in January, with production capacity for the U.S. market reaching tens of millions of tests monthly, Siemens Healthineers said.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 0339ET

SIEMENS AG -0.13% 151.58 Delayed Quote.29.15%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 0.09% 66.16 Delayed Quote.57.46%
Financials
Sales 2022 19 915 M 22 536 M 22 536 M
Net income 2022 1 961 M 2 219 M 2 219 M
Net Debt 2022 11 696 M 13 235 M 13 235 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 74 595 M 84 393 M 84 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 66 000
Free-Float 24,2%
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
A. Gregory Sorensen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG57.46%84 393
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC42.28%258 251
DANAHER CORPORATION47.02%231 123
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.33.95%130 227
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION43.20%80 758
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.70%71 617