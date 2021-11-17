Siemens Healthineers Sets Medium-Term Earnings, Revenue Growth Targets

By Cecilia Butini

Siemens Healthineers AG on Wednesday set revenue and earnings-per-share growth targets for fiscal years 2023 to 2025 as it launched the third phase of its strategy through 2025.

The German medical-equipment maker said it expects revenue growth of 6% to 8% annually for fiscal years 2023 to 2025, while adjusted earnings-per-share growth is expected at 12% to 15% a year based on broad-based margin expansion.

The goals are part of the latest phase of the company's strategy, which begins in fiscal year 2022 after Siemens Healthineers said it completed the previous plan a year ahead of schedule.

Siemens Healthineers said it expects research-and-development spending at 8% to 9% of revenue, and selling, general and administrative expenses at 15% to 17%.

Synergy targets from the acquisition of Varian are going to be raised to more than 350 million euros ($396.3 million) by 2025, according to the company. It added that it will partially reinvest cost synergies to generate future revenue synergies, and that those will be effective to profit-and-loss primarily in fiscal 2024 and 2025.

