Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Siemens Healthineers AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHL   DE000SHL1006

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

(SHL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:02 2022-08-03 am EDT
45.87 EUR   -7.57%
03:47aSiemens Healthineers Shares Tumble After Reporting Lower 3Q Earnings
DJ
03:42aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : demonstrates strength in a challenging environment and confirms outlook
PU
03:26aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Healthineers Shares Tumble After Reporting Lower 3Q Earnings

08/03/2022 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cecilia Butini

Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG fell in opening trade on Wednesday after the company reported lower earnings and dwindling sales from coronavirus-related products.

At 0726 GMT, shares in Siemens Healthineers traded 7.3% lower at EUR46.08.

The German medical-equipment maker said that cost increases burdened profits as it posted a decline in net profit, earnings before interest and taxes as well as basic earnings per share for the quarter ending June 30.

Revenue grew slightly in the quarter, reaching 5.19 billion euros ($5.28 billion) from EUR5 billion the previous year, though a markedly lower contribution from sales of Covid-19 tests drove a decline in revenue on a comparable basis, the company said.

Nonetheless, the company backed its full-year guidance and continues to expect comparable revenue growth of between 5.5% and 7.5%, and adjusted basic earnings per share of between EUR2.25 and EUR2.35.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 0346ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -0.75% 105.4 Delayed Quote.-30.31%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -8.14% 45.57 Delayed Quote.-24.61%
All news about SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
03:47aSiemens Healthineers Shares Tumble After Reporting Lower 3Q Earnings
DJ
03:42aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : demonstrates strength in a challenging environment and confirms out..
PU
03:26aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:32aSiemens Healthineers 3Q Earnings Suffer on Higher Costs; Covid-19 Sales Dwindle
DJ
01:28aSiemens Healthineers' Fiscal Q3 Profit Slips Amid Lower Demand for COVID-19 Antigen Tes..
MT
01:18aSiemens Healthineers Q3 earnings fall, confirms 2022 outlook
RE
08/01SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/25SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/22New study to evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of non-contrast flatdetector CT compared ..
AQ
07/21Mayne Pharma Names New CFO; Shares Jump 5%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 093 M 21 508 M 21 508 M
Net income 2022 2 046 M 2 086 M 2 086 M
Net Debt 2022 11 993 M 12 229 M 12 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 55 569 M 56 663 M 56 663 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 66 000
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens Healthineers AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 49,62 €
Average target price 65,99 €
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
A. Gregory Sorensen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-24.61%56 663
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-12.17%230 786
DANAHER CORPORATION-13.22%209 432
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.63%81 614
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-21.10%61 653
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-2.40%58 684