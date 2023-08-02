Siemens Healthineers sustains strong revenue momentum in the third quarter
August 2, 2023 - Siemens Healthineers AG today announces its results for the third quarter, ending June 30, of fiscal year 2023.
Q3 Fiscal Year 2023
- Equipment orders clearly exceeded strong equipment revenues on a broad basis; equipment book-to-bill ratio 1.11
- Comparable revenue growth very strong at 10.1% excluding rapid COVID-19 antigen tests; taking into account the tailing-off rapid antigen test business, revenue rose by 3.6% on a comparable basis
- Imaging showed comparable revenue growth of 15.2%; adjusted EBIT margin of 21.8% clearly above the prior-year quarter
- Diagnostics revenue fell by 20.1% on a comparable basis due to tailing-off rapid COVID-19 antigen test business; excluding antigen tests comparable revenue grew 2.0%; adjusted EBIT margin -0.5%; excluding rapid antigen tests and transformation costs 1.0%
- Varian showed comparable revenue growth of 6.7%; adjusted EBIT margin 12.1%
- Advanced Therapies posted comparable revenue growth of 11.9%; adjusted EBIT margin clearly higher than in the prior-year quarter at 15.3%
- Overall adjusted EBIT margin fell slightly to 14.2%, mainly due to drop out of contributions from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests
- Adjusted basic earnings per share rose to €0.53
Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023
We confirm our expectation for comparable revenue growth of -1% to 1% (6% to 8% excluding revenue from rapid COVID- 19 antigen tests) and adjusted basic earnings per share of €2.00 to €2.20.
Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers AG:
»The Siemens Healthineers team once again delivered a quarter of strong growth. This clearly underlines the special relevance and meaning of our innovations for our customers and their patients worldwide.«
Business Development Q3
Siemens Healthineers
Q3
Q3
%-Change
(in millions of €)
2023
2022
Act.
Comp.¹
Revenue
5,201
5,186
0.3%
3.6%
Adjusted EBIT²
740
765
−3%
Adjusted EBIT margin
14.2%
14.7%
Net income
451
364
24%
Adjusted basic earnings per share³
0.53
0.43
24%
Basic earnings per share
0.40
0.32
23%
Free cash flow⁴
285
478
−40%
- Year-over-yearon a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects as well as effects in line with revaluation of contract liabilities from IFRS 3 purchase price allocations.
- Adjusted EBIT is defined as income before income taxes, interest income and expenses and other financial income, net, adjusted for expenses for portfolio-related measures, severance charges and centrally carried pension service and administration expenses (only excluded from adjusted EBIT of the segments).
- Adjusted basic earnings per share are defined as basic earnings per share, adjusted for expenses for portfolio-related measures and severance charges, net of tax.
- Free cash flow comprises the cash flows from operating activities and additions to intangible assets and property, plant and equipment included in cash flows from investing activities.
Revenue increased by 3.6% on a comparable basis in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Excluding the tailing-off rapid COVID-19 antigen test business, comparable revenue rose by a very strong 10.1%, driven by sharp growth in the Imaging segment and significant growth in the Advanced Therapies segment.
From a geographical perspective, the China region delivered sharp revenue growth. Revenue grew significantly in the EMEA region, and strongly in the Asia Pacific Japan region. Revenue in the Americas region fell by a high single-digit percentage due to the end of the rapid COVID-19 antigen test business. Excluding rapid antigen tests, the Americas recorded strong comparable growth.
Nominal revenue was around €5.2 billion.
Equipment order intake again exceeded strong equipment revenues in the third quarter; the equipmentbook-to-billratio was 1.11.
Adjusted EBIT fell by 3% in the third quarter to €740 million, resulting in a slightly lower adjusted EBIT margin of 14.2%. This was mainly due to markedly lower contributions from the tailing-off rapid COVID-19 antigen test business. In the previous year, below-average expenses for performance-related remuneration components had a positive effect on all segments. In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, very good revenue development (excluding the rapid antigen tests) and currency effects had a positive impact.
Net income rose 24% to €451 million. A very low tax rate of 12.6% was clearly below the level of the prior-year quarter. This was mostly due to new insights and assessments from discrete items, that resulted in the reduction of tax provisions.
Adjusted basic earnings per share rose 24% to €0.53.
Free cash flow of €285 million was below the level of the prior-year quarter, when it was lifted by positive effects from the rapid COVID-19 antigen test business in the Diagnostics segment. This year's third quarter included effects from inventory build-up in preparation for strong revenue development in the fourth quarter.
Imaging
Q3
Q3
%-Change
(in millions of €)
2023
2022²
Act.
Comp.³
Total adjusted revenue¹
2,863
2,575
11.2%
15.2%
Adjusted EBIT
625
470
33%
Adjusted EBIT margin
21.8%
18.3%
- Total adjusted revenue is defined as total revenue adjusted for effects in line with revaluation of contract liabilities from IFRS 3 purchase price allocations.
- Comparable based on the organizational structure effective October 1, 2022.
- Year-over-yearon a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects.
Imaging segment revenue was around €2.9 billion in the third quarter. This represents broad-based revenue growth of 15.2% on a comparable basis. Molecular Imaging and Magnetic Resonance made especially significant contributions to this growth.
From a geographical perspective, Imaging showed sharp revenue growth in the China region, as well as in EMEA and Asia Pacific Japan. Revenue in the Americas region grew strongly.
The adjusted EBIT margin for the segment was significantly above the prior-year quarter at 21.8% due to the very good revenue development, as well as positive currency effects.
Diagnostics
Q3
Q3
%-Change
(in millions of €)
2023
2022
Act.
Comp.²
Total adjusted revenue¹
1,091
1,409
−22.6%
−20.1%
Adjusted EBIT
−6
178
−103%
Adjusted EBIT margin
−0.5%
12.6%
- Total adjusted revenue is defined as total revenue adjusted for effects in line with revaluation of contract liabilities from IFRS 3 purchase price allocations.
- Year-over-yearon a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects.
Third-quarterrevenue in the Diagnostics segment fell 20.1% on a comparable basis to around €1.1 billion. This was because of tailing-off contributions from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, where no appreciable revenues were booked in the third quarter (prior-year quarter: around €300 million). Excluding rapid antigen tests, comparable revenue rose by 2.0%.
Diagnostics revenue in the Asia Pacific Japan region increased slightly while it decreased significantly in the China region. Revenues in the EMEA region fell slightly, and in the Americas region they dropped by a mid double-digit percentage, in both cases due to the end of the rapid antigen test business. Excluding rapid antigen tests, revenue in the Americas grew strongly. In EMEA, revenue grew moderately.
The adjusted EBIT margin in the segment fell to -0.5%. The decline was largely due to the drop out of contributions from rapid antigen test business, as well as negative currency effects. In addition, transformation costs of €12 million weighed on the margin. First cost reductions from the transformation program and lower logistics costs had a positive effect.
Varian
Q3
Q3
%-Change
(in millions of €)
2023
2022²
Act.
Comp.³
Total adjusted revenue¹
840
808
3.9%
6.7%
Adjusted EBIT
102
147
−31%
Adjusted EBIT margin
12.1%
18.1%
- Total adjusted revenue is defined as total revenue adjusted for effects in line with revaluation of contract liabilities from IFRS 3 purchase price allocations.
- Comparable based on the organizational structure effective October 1, 2022.
- Year-over-yearon a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects.
The Varian segment posted third-quarterrevenue of €840 million and growth of 6.7% on a comparable basis, held back by temporary challenges in outbound logistics.
The EMEA region showed significant revenue growth, with the Americas and Asia Pacific Japan regions growing strongly. The China region showed a slight increase in revenue.
The adjusted EBIT margin fell to 12.1%. This was due to cost increases, particularly for procurement and logistics as well as for research and development, negative currency effects, and the missing profit contributions related to the temporary outbound logistics challenges that held back revenue.
Advanced Therapies
Q3
Q3
%-Change
(in millions of €)
2023
2022
Act.
Comp.²
Total adjusted revenue¹
483
449
7.6%
11.9%
Adjusted EBIT
74
35
114%
Adjusted EBIT margin
15.3%
7.7%
- Total adjusted revenue is defined as total revenue adjusted for effects in line with revaluation of contract liabilities from IFRS 3 purchase price allocations.
- Year-over-yearon a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects.
Third-quarterrevenue in the Advanced Therapies segment rose by 11.9% on a comparable basis to €483 million.
The China and EMEA regions posted sharp revenue growth. In the Americas region, revenue grew moderately, while in the Asia Pacific Japan region it fell by a low double-digit percentage.
The adjusted EBIT margin of 15.3% was markedly higher than in the prior-year quarter, driven by the very positive revenue growth and currency effects. Furthermore, effects from focusing endovascular robotics on neurovascular interventions had a positive impact.
Reconciliation to consolidated financial statements
Adjusted EBIT
Q3
Q3
(in millions of €)
2023
2022
Total Segments
794
829¹
Corporate items, eliminations, other items
−54
-64¹
Adjusted EBIT
740
765
Amortization, depreciation and other effects from IFRS 3 purchase price allocation adjustments
−92
−148
Transaction, integration, retention and carve-out costs
−7
−8
Gains and losses from divestments
‐
−1
Severance charges
−56
−14
Expenses for other portfolio-related measures
−17
‐
Total adjustments
−172
−170
EBIT
568
595
Financial income, net
−52
−69
Income before income taxes
516
526
Income tax expenses
−65
−162
Net income
451
364
1 Comparable based on the organizational structure effective October 1, 2022.
Basic earnings per share
Q3
Q3
(in €)
2023
2022
Basic earnings per share
0.40
0.32
Amortization, depreciation and other effects from IFRS 3 purchase price allocation adjustments
0.08
0.13
Transaction, integration, retention and carve-out costs
0.01
0.01
Gains and losses from divestments
‐
0.00
Severance charges
0.05
0.01
Expenses for other portfolio-related measures
0.02
‐
Tax effects on adjustments¹
−0.02
−0.05
Adjusted basic earnings per share
0.53
0.43
1 Calculated based on the income tax rate of the respective reporting period.
Amortization, depreciation and other effects from IFRS 3 purchase price allocation adjustments decreased to €92 million from theprior-yearquarter, which contained higher effects in connection with the Varian acquisition.
Severance charges rose €42 million to €56 million. These essentially comprised significantly higher severance charges related to the transformation of the Diagnostics business.
Expenses for otherportfolio-relatedmeasures were solely related to the focusing of the endovascular robotics solution exclusively on neurovascular interventions initiated at the end of the second quarter, and the associated withdrawal from the robotic-assisted endovascular cardiology business in the Advanced Therapies segment.
Financial income, net rose €17 million to €-52 million, despite increased interest expenses. The prior-year quarter was impacted by a negative effect from the application of the financial reporting regulations for high-inflation countries.
Third-quarternet income rose 24% to €451 million. The very low tax rate of 12.6% was clearly below the level of the prior-year quarter. This was mostly due to new insights and assessments from discrete items, that resulted in the reduction of tax provisions.
