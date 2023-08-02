Quarterly Statement Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 | Siemens Healthineers

Business Development Q3

Siemens Healthineers

Q3 Q3 %-Change (in millions of €) 2023 2022 Act. Comp.¹ Revenue 5,201 5,186 0.3% 3.6% Adjusted EBIT² 740 765 −3% Adjusted EBIT margin 14.2% 14.7% Net income 451 364 24% Adjusted basic earnings per share³ 0.53 0.43 24% Basic earnings per share 0.40 0.32 23% Free cash flow⁴ 285 478 −40%

Year-over-year on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects as well as effects in line with revaluation of contract liabilities from IFRS 3 purchase price allocations. Adjusted EBIT is defined as income before income taxes, interest income and expenses and other financial income, net, adjusted for expenses for portfolio-related measures, severance charges and centrally carried pension service and administration expenses (only excluded from adjusted EBIT of the segments). Adjusted basic earnings per share are defined as basic earnings per share, adjusted for expenses for portfolio-related measures and severance charges, net of tax. Free cash flow comprises the cash flows from operating activities and additions to intangible assets and property, plant and equipment included in cash flows from investing activities.

Revenue increased by 3.6% on a comparable basis in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Excluding the tailing-off rapid COVID-19 antigen test business, comparable revenue rose by a very strong 10.1%, driven by sharp growth in the Imaging segment and significant growth in the Advanced Therapies segment.

From a geographical perspective, the China region delivered sharp revenue growth. Revenue grew significantly in the EMEA region, and strongly in the Asia Pacific Japan region. Revenue in the Americas region fell by a high single-digit percentage due to the end of the rapid COVID-19 antigen test business. Excluding rapid antigen tests, the Americas recorded strong comparable growth.

Nominal revenue was around €5.2 billion.

Equipment order intake again exceeded strong equipment revenues in the third quarter; the equipmentbook-to-billratio was 1.11.

Adjusted EBIT fell by 3% in the third quarter to €740 million, resulting in a slightly lower adjusted EBIT margin of 14.2%. This was mainly due to markedly lower contributions from the tailing-off rapid COVID-19 antigen test business. In the previous year, below-average expenses for performance-related remuneration components had a positive effect on all segments. In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, very good revenue development (excluding the rapid antigen tests) and currency effects had a positive impact.

Net income rose 24% to €451 million. A very low tax rate of 12.6% was clearly below the level of the prior-year quarter. This was mostly due to new insights and assessments from discrete items, that resulted in the reduction of tax provisions.

Adjusted basic earnings per share rose 24% to €0.53.

Free cash flow of €285 million was below the level of the prior-year quarter, when it was lifted by positive effects from the rapid COVID-19 antigen test business in the Diagnostics segment. This year's third quarter included effects from inventory build-up in preparation for strong revenue development in the fourth quarter.