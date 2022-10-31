Advanced search
    SHL   DE000SHL1006

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

(SHL)
2022-10-31
46.81 EUR   +0.73%
Siemens Healthineers and University of Miami Health System Enter Value Partnership Agreement to Transform Healthcare
BU
09:07aSiemens and Hilscher are partnering to provide customers with a wide range of flexible communication solutions
AQ
10/27Siemens AG - Innovations in drive technology from Siemens for sustainable and economical production
AQ
Siemens Healthineers and University of Miami Health System Enter Value Partnership Agreement to Transform Healthcare

10/31/2022 | 09:25am EDT
  • Siemens Healthineers will supply University of Miami Health System with latest medical technology
  • University of Miami Health System to transform care around critical health issues
  • Using Siemens Healthineers devices, the University of Miami Health System will collaborate on building the next generation healthcare workforce

Siemens Healthineers and UHealth - University of Miami Health System announced a Value Partnership1 agreement. This strategic relationship will further technological advancement and standardization of equipment at the health system, while allowing the University to create educational and training programs for clinicians and technologists. This unique agreement is the first of its kind in Florida.

Through this planned ten-year agreement, UHealth will acquire the latest medical technology equipment from both Siemens Healthineers and Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company that will help expand diagnostic and therapeutic treatments. Other aspects of the agreement include educational and service offerings, digital health technology, and consulting services.

Also, through the collaboration, new clinical and operational strategies will be developed and deployed to evolve care, enhance diagnosis, and improve the overall health of Floridians.

“Building new clinical structures over the next few years, our goal is to incorporate the latest technological advances to serve our patients,” said Alexander McKinney, M.D., chair of the Department of Radiology at the University of Miami Health System. “We look forward to working with the team at Siemens Healthineers.”

In conjunction with adding world-class medical technology equipment at UHealth’s various locations throughout Florida, technology from Siemens Healthineers will be used in training the next generation of physician.

“Our equipment and solutions will be a great addition to the University of Miami Health System’s already rapidly expanding footprint, allowing it to expand its educational and training offerings across the region,” said David Pacitti, president and head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers. “This Value Partnership is a proof point of the unbroken, strong demand for Siemens Healthineers’ products, services and solutions in the North American market.”

1 Value Partnership is a branded enterprise service offering from Siemens Healthineers. The term “Value Partnership” does not imply, create, and/or establish a legal partnership or joint venture between Siemens Healthineers and the University of Miami Health System.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 66,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of €18.0 billion and adjusted EBIT of €3.1 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 401 M 21 279 M 21 279 M
Net income 2022 2 024 M 2 013 M 2 013 M
Net Debt 2022 11 903 M 11 835 M 11 835 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 51 965 M 51 671 M 51 671 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 68 700
Free-Float 24,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 46,47 €
Average target price 60,03 €
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Montag Chief Executive Officer
Jochen Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Opderbeck Head-Technology, Trade & Regional Media
A. Gregory Sorensen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-29.40%51 671
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-24.49%198 537
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.47%183 301
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-32.05%86 282
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION1.60%61 503
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.31%53 780