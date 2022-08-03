Siemens Healthineers : demonstrates strength in a challenging environment and confirms outlook
Siemens Healthineers demonstrates strength in a challenging environment and confirms outlook
August 3, 2022 - Siemens Healthineers AG today announces its results for the fiscal year 2022 third quarter that ended June 30, 2022.
Q3 Fiscal Year 2022
Continued very good growth in equipment orders, equipment book-to-bill ratio of 1.31
Due to markedly lower revenue from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and a challenging environment, notably COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, comparable decline in revenue of 5.7% from a very good prior-year quarter with 38.9% growth; excluding rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, comparable revenue growth of 0.9%
Considerable comparable revenue growth of 8.2% at Varian and 5.8% in Advanced Therapies; Imaging with solid comparable revenue growth of 2.5%
Diagnostics showed a decline in comparable revenue of 23.9%, primarily due to a lower contribution from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests than in the outstanding prior-year quarter
Adjusted EBIT margin of 14.7% - negatively impacted by cost increases in particular for procurement and logistics, lockdowns in China, and reduced earnings from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests compared with the prior-year quarter
Adjusted basic earnings per share dropped 24% from the outstanding prior-year quarter to €0.43
Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022
Despite a more challenging environment, we confirm the expectation of comparable revenue growth between 5.5% and 7.5% and adjusted basic earnings per share between €2.25 and €2.35.
Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers AG:
»Once again, our team delivered a strong quarter despite an environment that was more than challenging. Supply-chain headwinds and pandemic-related lockdowns pushed out some sales into the next quarters, and cost increases burdened profits. Despite these factors, we confirm our outlook.«
Quarterly Statement Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 | Siemens Healthineers
Business Development
Siemens Healthineers
Q3
Q3
%-Change
(in millions of €)
2022
2021
Act.
Comp.¹
Revenue
5,186
5,000
3.7%
−5.7%
Adjusted EBIT²
765
945
−19%
Adjusted EBIT margin
14.7%
18.8%
Net income
364
395
−8%
Adjusted basic earnings per share³
0.43
0.56
−24%
Basic earnings per share
0.32
0.35
−7%
Free cash flow⁴
478
852
−44%
Year-over-yearon a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects as well as effects in line with revaluation of contract liabilities from IFRS 3 purchase price allocations.
Adjusted EBIT is defined as income before income taxes, interest income and expenses and other financial income, net, adjusted for expenses for portfolio-related measures, severance charges and centrally carried pension service and administration expenses (only excluded from adjusted EBIT of the segments).
Adjusted basic earnings per share are defined as basic earnings per share, adjusted for portfolio-related measures and severance charges, net of tax.
Free cash flow comprises the cash flows from operating activities and additions to intangible assets and property, plant and equipment included in cash flows from investing activities.
Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 declined on a comparable basis by 5.7% from the outstanding growth of 38.9% in the prior-year period. This drop was due in particular to the markedly lower contribution from the rapid COVID-19 antigen testing business in the Diagnostics segment, as had been anticipated, compared to the prior-year quarter. Excluding the rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, revenue rose on a comparable basis by 0.9% driven by the Varian, Advanced Therapies, and Imaging segments, which were able to achieve growth despite a challenging environment. Revenue growth in all segments was affected by the lockdowns in China.
From a geographical perspective, the EMEA region recorded substantial declines in revenue owing to the diminished contributions from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. Excluding rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, the region achieved solid growth. The Americas region - driven particularly by the strong increase in revenue from rapid antigen tests - recorded double-digit growth; excluding rapid antigen tests, revenue rose slightly from a strong prior-year quarter. Revenue in the Asia, Australia region remained on the level of the prior-year quarter despite lockdown-related revenue declines in China. On a nominal basis, revenue in the third quarter rose 3.7% to almost €5.2 billion.
The equipmentbook-to-billratio was a very good 1.31 in the third quarter.
Adjusted EBIT declined in the third quarter by 19% from the strong prior-year period to €765 million. This translated into an adjusted EBIT margin of 14.7%, falling short of the prior-year quarter. Compared with the prior year, the margin was negatively impacted by cost increases in particular for procurement and logistics, lockdowns in China and reduced earnings from the rapid COVID-19 antigen testing business. Lower expenses for performance-related remuneration components had a positive effect.
Net income decreased in the third quarter from the previous year by 8% to €364 million. The tax rate was 31%, following 33% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted basic earnings per share declined by 24% to €0.43.
The free cash flow was good at €478 million in the third quarter. The very good prior-year quarter benefited from effects from the rapid COVID-19 antigen testing business in the Diagnostics segment.
2
Quarterly Statement Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 | Siemens Healthineers
Imaging
Q3
Q3
%-Change
(in millions of €)
2022
2021
Act.
Comp.²
Total adjusted revenue¹
2,602
2,376
9.5%
2.5%
Adjusted EBIT
478
430
11%
Adjusted EBIT margin
18.4%
18.1%
Total adjusted revenue is defined as total revenue adjusted for effects in line with revaluation of contract liabilities from IFRS 3 purchase price allocations.
Year-over-yearon a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects.
The Imaging segment recorded revenue of €2.6 billion in the third quarter. This corresponds to growth of 2.5% over the strong prior-year quarter on a comparable basis. Magnetic Resonance posted very strong growth, while revenue in Molecular Imaging and Ultrasound declined due primarily to lockdown-related supply chain disruptions. From a geographical perspective, the Americas region achieved strong growth while the EMEA region recorded slight growth. The Asia, Australia region, faced with considerable lockdown-related declines in China, saw revenue slightly below the prior year.
The segment's adjusted EBIT margin of 18.4% was above the level of the prior-year quarter. Cost increases in particular for procurement and logistics, as well as lockdowns in China weighed on the margin, while lower expenses for performance-related remuneration components had a positive effect.
Diagnostics
Q3
Q3
%-Change
(in millions of €)
2022
2021
Act.
Comp.²
Total adjusted revenue¹
1,409
1,720
−18.1%
−23.9%
Adjusted EBIT
178
360
−51%
Adjusted EBIT margin
12.6%
21.0%
Total adjusted revenue is defined as total revenue adjusted for effects in line with revaluation of contract liabilities from IFRS 3 purchase price allocations.
Year-over-yearon a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects.
Revenue in the Diagnostics segment was down 23.9% on a comparable basis in the third quarter from the outstanding prior-year period, at €1.4 billion. This drop was due in particular to the markedly lower contribution of around €300 million from the rapid COVID-19 antigen testing business, compared the prior-year quarter (around €600 million) - as had been anticipated. Excluding the rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, there was a 7.6% decline in revenue on a comparable basis, due, among other reasons, to revenue losses in China where fewer routine tests were performed owing to the lockdowns. Consequently, revenue growth in the Asia, Australia region was clearly below the prior-year quarter. The double-digit decline in revenue in the EMEA region as well as the double-digit growth in the Americas region are both attributable to changes in the contributions from the rapid COVID-19 antigen testing business.
The segment's adjusted EBIT margin was 12.6%, lower than in the outstanding prior-year quarter. This was due to cost increases in particular for procurement and logistics, reduced earnings from the rapid COVID-19 antigen testing business, and the decline in the number of routine tests owing to lockdowns in China. Lower expenses for performance-related remuneration components had a positive effect.
3
Quarterly Statement Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 | Siemens Healthineers
Varian
Q3
Q3
%-Change
(in millions of €)
2022
20212
Act.
Comp.3
Total adjusted revenue¹
800
591
35.3%
8.2%
Adjusted EBIT
107
98
9%
Adjusted EBIT margin
13.3%
16.6%
Total adjusted revenue is defined as total revenue adjusted for effects in line with revaluation of contract liabilities from IFRS 3 purchase price allocations.
In the prior year, Varian has been included since closing of the acquisition on April 15, 2021.
Year-over-yearon a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects.
The Varian segment posted revenue of €800 million in the third quarter. Compared with the prior-year period - the Varian acquisition was successfully completed on April 15, 2021 - this corresponds on a comparable basis to growth of 8.2%. While the EMEA and Asia, Australia regions achieved double-digit growth over the prior year despite the lockdown- related declines in China, the Americas region recorded a moderate decrease in revenue.
Adjusted EBIT was €107 million. This translates into an adjusted EBIT margin of 13.3%, which was adversely impacted by cost increases in particular for procurement and logistics and an unfavorable mix. Lower expenses for performance- related remuneration components had a positive effect. The very good adjusted EBIT margin of the prior-year quarter benefited from the closing of the transaction at the middle of the month.
Advanced Therapies
Q3
Q3
%-Change
(in millions of €)
2022
2021
Act.
Comp.²
Total adjusted revenue¹
449
397
13.1%
5.8%
Adjusted EBIT
35
37
−6%
Adjusted EBIT margin
7.7%
9.3%
Total adjusted revenue is defined as total revenue adjusted for effects in line with revaluation of contract liabilities from IFRS 3 purchase price allocations.
Year-over-yearon a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects.
Revenue in the Advanced Therapies segment was up 5.8% on a comparable basis in the third quarter from the prior-year period, reaching €449 million. The EMEA region posted strong growth, as did the Asia, Australia region - despite considerable lockdown-related declines in China. Revenue in the Americas region rose moderately.
The adjusted EBIT margin of 7.7% was below the level of the prior-year quarter. This was due to cost increases in particular for procurement and logistics, lockdowns in China, and higher expenses for the further development of the Corindus business. Lower expenses for performance-related remuneration components as well as currency effects had a positive impact.
4
Quarterly Statement Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 | Siemens Healthineers
Reconciliation to consolidated financial statements
Adjusted EBIT
Q3
Q3
(in millions of €)
2022
2021
Total Segments
797
925
Corporate items, eliminations, other items
−32
20
Adjusted EBIT
765
945
Amortization, depreciation and other effects from IFRS 3 purchase price allocation adjustments
−148
−175
Transaction, integration, retention and carve-out costs
−8
−86
Gains and losses from divestments
−1
‐
Severance charges
−14
−12
Total adjustments
−170
−273
EBIT
595
672
Financial income, net
−69
−87
Income before income taxes
526
586
Income tax expenses
−162
−191
Net income
364
395
Basic earnings per share
Q3
Q3
(in €)
2022
2021
Basic earnings per share
0.32
0.35
Amortization, depreciation and other effects from IFRS 3 purchase price allocation adjustments
0.13
0.16
Transaction, integration, retention and carve-out costs
0.01
0.08
Gains and losses from divestments
0.00
‐
Severance charges
0.01
0.01
Transaction-related costs within financial income
‐
0.08
Tax effects on adjustments¹
−0.05
−0.11
Adjusted basic earnings per share
0.43
0.56
1 Calculated based on the income tax rate of the respective reporting period.
Corporate items, eliminations and other items amounted to -€32 million. The prior-year quarter included income related to the U.S. CARES Act.
Amortization, depreciation and other effects from IFRS 3 purchase price allocation adjustments decreased to €148 million, while transaction, integration, retention and carve-out costs declined to €8 million. Theprior-yearquarter saw higher expenses in connection with the Varian acquisition.
Financial income, net came in at -€69 million, impacted by a negative effect from the application of the financial reporting regulations for high-inflation countries. The prior year included negative effects in connection with the settlement of the deal contingent forward as part of the closing of the Varian acquisition amounting to €89 million.
Net income decreased in the third quarter from the previous year by 8% to €364 million. The tax rate was 31%, following 33% in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted basic earnings per share declined by 24% to €0.43. Adjustments were lower than in the prior-year quarter due to the lower expenses incurred in connection with the Varian acquisition.
