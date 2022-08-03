Siemens Healthineers : demonstrates strength in a challenging environment and confirms outlook

Quarterly Statement Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 | Siemens Healthineers

Business Development

Siemens Healthineers

Q3 Q3 %-Change (in millions of €) 2022 2021 Act. Comp.¹ Revenue 5,186 5,000 3.7% −5.7% Adjusted EBIT² 765 945 −19% Adjusted EBIT margin 14.7% 18.8% Net income 364 395 −8% Adjusted basic earnings per share³ 0.43 0.56 −24% Basic earnings per share 0.32 0.35 −7% Free cash flow⁴ 478 852 −44%

Year-over-year on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects as well as effects in line with revaluation of contract liabilities from IFRS 3 purchase price allocations. Adjusted EBIT is defined as income before income taxes, interest income and expenses and other financial income, net, adjusted for expenses for portfolio-related measures, severance charges and centrally carried pension service and administration expenses (only excluded from adjusted EBIT of the segments). Adjusted basic earnings per share are defined as basic earnings per share, adjusted for portfolio-related measures and severance charges, net of tax. Free cash flow comprises the cash flows from operating activities and additions to intangible assets and property, plant and equipment included in cash flows from investing activities.

Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 declined on a comparable basis by 5.7% from the outstanding growth of 38.9% in the prior-year period. This drop was due in particular to the markedly lower contribution from the rapid COVID-19 antigen testing business in the Diagnostics segment, as had been anticipated, compared to the prior-year quarter. Excluding the rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, revenue rose on a comparable basis by 0.9% driven by the Varian, Advanced Therapies, and Imaging segments, which were able to achieve growth despite a challenging environment. Revenue growth in all segments was affected by the lockdowns in China.

From a geographical perspective, the EMEA region recorded substantial declines in revenue owing to the diminished contributions from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. Excluding rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, the region achieved solid growth. The Americas region - driven particularly by the strong increase in revenue from rapid antigen tests - recorded double-digit growth; excluding rapid antigen tests, revenue rose slightly from a strong prior-year quarter. Revenue in the Asia, Australia region remained on the level of the prior-year quarter despite lockdown-related revenue declines in China. On a nominal basis, revenue in the third quarter rose 3.7% to almost €5.2 billion.

The equipment book-to-billratio was a very good 1.31 in the third quarter.

Adjusted EBIT declined in the third quarter by 19% from the strong prior-year period to €765 million. This translated into an adjusted EBIT margin of 14.7%, falling short of the prior-year quarter. Compared with the prior year, the margin was negatively impacted by cost increases in particular for procurement and logistics, lockdowns in China and reduced earnings from the rapid COVID-19 antigen testing business. Lower expenses for performance-related remuneration components had a positive effect.

Net income decreased in the third quarter from the previous year by 8% to €364 million. The tax rate was 31%, following 33% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted basic earnings per share declined by 24% to €0.43.

The free cash flow was good at €478 million in the third quarter. The very good prior-year quarter benefited from effects from the rapid COVID-19 antigen testing business in the Diagnostics segment.