Siemens Healthineers : on track to reach sustainability goals for fiscal year 2025

along its focus areas, the company has defined clear and measurable targets for moving towards a more sustainable future. From fiscal year 2022,
all indicators as well as the targets for FY 2025 include Varian.
Achievements FY 2022
Examples
Improve quality of life through access to healthcare and innovation
Goals for FY 2025
212 million
patient touchpoints
in underserved
countries1
42 %
revenue from
innovations
brought to market
in the last three
years
84
AI-supported products and solutions
Effective partnerships with e.g. UNICEFfor a project in sub-Saharan Africa, the Stroke international Services(SIS) in Vietnam, non-profit organization "Xingu Mais Catu" in Brazil on bringing diagnostic services to Amazonia.
The new-generation scanners MAGNETOM Free.Maxand MAGNETOM Free.Star,with excellent image quality, can increase access to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in developing countries and rural regions. They require less than one liter of liquid helium to maintain their cool temperature, have lower energy consumption and are cost-efficient.
Through digitalization and AI, Siemens Healthineers improves quality of care for individuals and furthers efficiencies within the healthcare delivery system. The company focuses on three key technologies: digital twin, smart sensing technology and robotics. An concrete example is NAEOTOMAlpha2, the world's first CT scanner equipped with a photon-counting sensor. Photon-counting CT has the potential to advance medical diagnostics toward precise, noninvasive diagnosis in cardiology, pulmonology, oncology, and emergency medicine.
Artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions generate valuable patient insights and allow for more targeted and personalized patient interventions. AI is an important tool for lowering cost of care through standardization and automation and is essential for enabling access to high-quality care in remote and underserved regions.
220 million
(FY 20: 147ʼ)
≥ 35%
revenue
(FY 20: ∼40 %)
110 AI-
supported
products
(FY 20: 63)
Contribute to a regenerative and healthy environment
27 %
Siemens Healthineers has defined CO2 reduction targets that are validated by the Science
are part of this commitment already. Furthermore, over 5,000 ecolinedevices from Siemens
to 184 kt
Healthineers that address circular economy are installed at customer sites around the globe.
160 kt2 net
CO2e
emissions
from Scope 1
and 2
(FY 19: 198kt;
FY 30: carbon
neutrality)
Our social commitment: Advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, and drive employee engagement
23 %
women in senior
management
Top 25 %
Employee
engagement in
healthcare industry
benchmark4
By providing working conditions that are compatible with different life models, we strengthen our talents within our company. Through awareness and empowerment, Siemens Healthineers improves gender equality by increasing the share of women in senior management positions.
The Healthineers Forum, a fortnightly employee survey for all, provides an anonymous, voluntary, and consistent way for employees of Siemens Healthineers to discuss what is on their minds and the challenges they face in their daily work. It creates space for employees to give feedback and engage in collaborative, confidential dialogue with their managers. The Employee Engagement Index based on that is calculated by an independent third-party provider. The index determines the employee engagement level or percentile rank within the healthcare sector.
26 %
women
in senior3
management
(FY 20: 17 %)
Top quartile
Employee
Engagement
(FY20: top 25 %)
In our latest sustainability report, you will find detailed information and many concrete examples on the KPIs and also on our overall sustainability
commitment. The report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting InitiativeStandards Core Option. It also documents the
achievement of these targets has been incorporated into the Managing Board's compensation (as of FY 2020).
1 Based on 90 countries in scope: Defined by World Bank as low-income and lower-middle income economies and Siemens Healthineers specific addititons 2 NAEOTOM Alpha is not commercially available in all countries. Its future availability cannot be guaranteed.
3 In addition: adherence to country specific legal requirements.
4 The benchmark is based on peers receiving the same industry specific questions as Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies are continuously developing their product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, generated revenue of around €21.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of almost €3.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.