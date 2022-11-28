Background

Information

Erlangen, Germany

November 28, 2022

Sustainability Report FY 2022

Siemens Healthineers on track to reach sustainability goals for fiscal year 2025

In its second comprehensive sustainability report, Siemens Healthineers set out its achievements in fiscal year 2022 on the way to its targets for

2025. We want to create value for our employees, customers, shareholders, and the communities in which we live through breakthroughs for the

wellbeing of patients, for everyone, everywhere. With this foundation, it is self-evident that we want to make a significant contribution to the

efforts of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)of the United Nations (UN). By highlighting these six core key performance indicators (KPIs)

along its focus areas, the company has defined clear and measurable targets for moving towards a more sustainable future. From fiscal year 2022,

all indicators as well as the targets for FY 2025 include Varian.