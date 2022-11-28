Advanced search
Siemens Healthineers : on track to reach sustainability goals for fiscal year 2025

11/28/2022
Background

Information

Erlangen, Germany

November 28, 2022

Sustainability Report FY 2022

Siemens Healthineers on track to reach sustainability goals for fiscal year 2025

In its second comprehensive sustainability report, Siemens Healthineers set out its achievements in fiscal year 2022 on the way to its targets for

2025. We want to create value for our employees, customers, shareholders, and the communities in which we live through breakthroughs for the

wellbeing of patients, for everyone, everywhere. With this foundation, it is self-evident that we want to make a significant contribution to the

efforts of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)of the United Nations (UN). By highlighting these six core key performance indicators (KPIs)

along its focus areas, the company has defined clear and measurable targets for moving towards a more sustainable future. From fiscal year 2022,

all indicators as well as the targets for FY 2025 include Varian.

Achievements FY 2022

Examples

Improve quality of life through access to healthcare and innovation

Goals for FY 2025

212 million

patient touchpoints

in underserved

countries1

42 %

revenue from

innovations

brought to market

in the last three

years

84

AI-supported products and solutions

Effective partnerships with e.g. UNICEFfor a project in sub-Saharan Africa, the Stroke international Services(SIS) in Vietnam, non-profit organization "Xingu Mais Catu" in Brazil on bringing diagnostic services to Amazonia.

The new-generation scanners MAGNETOM Free.Maxand MAGNETOM Free.Star,with excellent image quality, can increase access to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in developing countries and rural regions. They require less than one liter of liquid helium to maintain their cool temperature, have lower energy consumption and are cost-efficient.

Through digitalization and AI, Siemens Healthineers improves quality of care for individuals and furthers efficiencies within the healthcare delivery system. The company focuses on three key technologies: digital twin, smart sensing technology and robotics. An concrete example is NAEOTOM Alpha2, the world's first CT scanner equipped with a photon-counting sensor. Photon-counting CT has the potential to advance medical diagnostics toward precise, noninvasive diagnosis in cardiology, pulmonology, oncology, and emergency medicine.

Artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions generate valuable patient insights and allow for more targeted and personalized patient interventions. AI is an important tool for lowering cost of care through standardization and automation and is essential for enabling access to high-quality care in remote and underserved regions.

220 million

(FY 20: 147ʼ)

≥ 35%

revenue

(FY 20: 40 %)

110 AI-

supported

products

(FY 20: 63)

Contribute to a regenerative and healthy environment

27 %

Siemens Healthineers has defined CO2 reduction targets that are validated by the Science

decrease in

Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

emissions since

For example, carbon-neutral operation has been introduced as a global standard for all new

buildings. The three new sites in Forchheim (Germany), Bangaluru (India), and Oxford (UK)

2019

are part of this commitment already. Furthermore, over 5,000 ecolinedevices from Siemens

to 184 kt

Healthineers that address circular economy are installed at customer sites around the globe.

160 kt2 net

CO2e

emissions

from Scope 1

and 2

(FY 19: 198kt;

FY 30: carbon

neutrality)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Henkestr. 127

Communications

91052 Erlangen

Germany

Page 1/2

Background Information

Siemens Healthineers

Our social commitment: Advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, and drive employee engagement

23 %

women in senior

management

Top 25 %

Employee

engagement in

healthcare industry

benchmark4

By providing working conditions that are compatible with different life models, we strengthen our talents within our company. Through awareness and empowerment, Siemens Healthineers improves gender equality by increasing the share of women in senior management positions.

Siemens Healthineers is one of three major DAX companiesthat have a balanced ratio of men and women on the managing board.

The Healthineers Forum, a fortnightly employee survey for all, provides an anonymous, voluntary, and consistent way for employees of Siemens Healthineers to discuss what is on their minds and the challenges they face in their daily work. It creates space for employees to give feedback and engage in collaborative, confidential dialogue with their managers. The Employee Engagement Index based on that is calculated by an independent third-party provider. The index determines the employee engagement level or percentile rank within the healthcare sector.

26 %

women

in senior3

management

(FY 20: 17 %)

Top quartile

Employee

Engagement

(FY20: top 25 %)

In our latest sustainability report, you will find detailed information and many concrete examples on the KPIs and also on our overall sustainability

commitment. The report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting InitiativeStandards Core Option. It also documents the

progress on the implementation of the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact. Our commitment is reflected in the fact that

achievement of these targets has been incorporated into the Managing Board's compensation (as of FY 2020).

1 Based on 90 countries in scope: Defined by World Bank as low-income and lower-middle income economies and Siemens Healthineers specific addititons 2 NAEOTOM Alpha is not commercially available in all countries. Its future availability cannot be guaranteed.

3 In addition: adherence to country specific legal requirements.

4 The benchmark is based on peers receiving the same industry specific questions as Siemens Healthineers

Please find the full report and further information here: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/company/sustainability.

Contact for journalists

Julia Donhauser-Bach

Phone: +49 1525 3057413; E-mail:julia.donhauser-bach@siemens-healthineers.com

Follow the press team on Twitter: https://twitter.com/siemenshealthpr

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies are continuously developing their product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, generated revenue of around €21.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of almost €3.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

Page 2/2

Attachments

© Publicnow 2022
