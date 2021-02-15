Siemens Healthineers : to win EU approval for $16.4 bln Varian buy - sources

(Adds Siemens Healthineers comment, Commission declines
comment, fourth source)
BRUSSELS/MUNICH, Feb 15 (Reuters) - German health group
Siemens Healthineers is set to win EU antitrust
approval for its $16.4-billion purchase of U.S. peer Varian
Medical Systems Inc in a deal that will make it a world
leader in cancer care therapy, four people familiar with the
matter said.
Siemens Healthineers, spun off and floated in 2018 by
Siemens, announced the acquisition in August last
year. Varian is the leader in radiation therapy with a market
share of more than 50%.
Siemens Healthineers last month offered concessions to
address competition concerns about interoperability, the sources
said. Such a measure enables computer systems and software to
work with each other.
The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the
deal by Feb. 19, declined to comment.
"We are in constructive talks with the EU," a Siemens
Healthineers spokesman said.
U.S. antitrust authorities granted unconditional approval to
the deal in October last year. EU clearance would put the
company on track to close the takeover in the first half of this
year.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Alexander Huebner in
Munich; editing by David Evans)