Revenue rose 14.3% to $5.21 billion in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, while trading profit jumped 37% to $936 million, the British company said.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $945 million on sales of $5.22 billion, a company-supplied consensus http://www.smith-nephew.com/investor-centre/reporting/analyst-consensus showed.

