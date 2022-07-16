Gazprom expects Siemens to continue servicing Nord Stream 1 turbines

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas exporter Gazprom
said on Saturday it expected Siemens to
meet its obligations in full when servicing gas turbines needed
for the reliable operation of Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and
energy shipments to Europe.
Gazprom said it had asked Siemens to show documentation that
would allow a turbine to be brought to a Nord Stream 1
compressor station, despite Western sanctions.
Kremlin-controlled Gazprom said earlier this week it could
not guarantee the safe operation of a critical part of the Nord
Stream 1 gas pipeline because of doubts over the return of the
turbine.
