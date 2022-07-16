Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Siemens Limited
  News
  Summary
    SIEMENS   INE003A01024

SIEMENS LIMITED

(SIEMENS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-15 am EDT
2681.00 INR   +1.36%
03:17aGazprom expects Siemens to continue servicing Nord Stream 1 turbines
RE
06/17Russia sees oil exports rising in 2022, Tass reports
RE
06/13Nomura Adjusts Siemens' Price Target to 2,770 Indian Rupees From 2,858 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
Summary 
Summary

Gazprom expects Siemens to continue servicing Nord Stream 1 turbines

07/16/2022 | 04:08am EDT
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas exporter Gazprom said on Saturday it expected Siemens to meet its obligations in full when servicing gas turbines needed for the reliable operation of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and energy shipments to Europe.

Kremlin-controlled Gazprom has said it could not guarantee the safe operation of a critical part of the pipeline that runs under the Baltic sea to Germany because of doubts over the return of a turbine from Canada.

On Saturday, Gazprom said it had asked Siemens to show documentation that would allow the crucial turbine to be brought to a Nord Stream 1 compressor station.

"Gazprom is counting on the Siemens Group to unconditionally fulfil its obligations with regard to servicing gas turbine engines on which depend the reliable operation of the Nord Stream pipeline and natural gas supply to European consumers," it said.

A Siemens Energy spokesperson said this week the company's experts were "working intensively on all other formal approvals and logistics" after Canada said it was issuing a "time-limited and revocable permit" to exempt the return of the equipment from its Russian sanctions.

Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany plunged on Monday as maintenance of the pipeline got underway until July 21. European governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended due to what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Gazprom's gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine remained stable at 41.6 million cubic metres on Saturday. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.61% 390.3 End-of-day quote.-28.36%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 6.37% 324.2813 Real-time Quote.77.19%
SIEMENS AG 4.42% 100.1 Delayed Quote.-34.44%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 0.14% 14.175 Delayed Quote.-36.97%
SIEMENS LIMITED 1.36% 2681 Delayed Quote.13.54%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.75% 55.5 Delayed Quote.-22.25%
Financials
Sales 2022 158 B 1 987 M 1 987 M
Net income 2022 13 582 M 170 M 170 M
Net cash 2022 55 035 M 690 M 690 M
P/E ratio 2022 69,9x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 955 B 11 975 M 11 975 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,68x
EV / Sales 2023 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 8 608
Free-Float 24,8%
Managers and Directors
Sunil Dass Mathur Director
Daniel Gerold Spindler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
Ketan Nandakishor Thaker Secretary & Compliance Officer
Mehernosh Behram Kapadia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS LIMITED13.54%11 975
ABB LTD-24.58%50 958
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.97%8 948
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-15.61%8 928
ABB INDIA LIMITED14.48%6 800
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED4.45%3 888