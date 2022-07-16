Gazprom expects Siemens to continue servicing Nord Stream 1 turbines

* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas exporter Gazprom
said on Saturday it expected Siemens to
meet its obligations in full when servicing gas turbines needed
for the reliable operation of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and
energy shipments to Europe.
Kremlin-controlled Gazprom has said it could not guarantee
the safe operation of a critical part of the pipeline that runs
under the Baltic sea to Germany because of doubts over the
return of a turbine from Canada.
On Saturday, Gazprom said it had asked Siemens to show
documentation that would allow the crucial turbine to be brought
to a Nord Stream 1 compressor station.
"Gazprom is counting on the Siemens Group to unconditionally
fulfil its obligations with regard to servicing gas turbine
engines on which depend the reliable operation of the Nord
Stream pipeline and natural gas supply to European consumers,"
it said.
A Siemens Energy spokesperson said this week the company's
experts were "working intensively on all other formal approvals
and logistics" after Canada said it was issuing a "time-limited
and revocable permit" to exempt the return of the equipment from
its Russian sanctions.
Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from
Russia to Germany plunged on Monday as maintenance of the
pipeline got underway until July 21. European governments,
markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended
due to what Russia calls a "special military operation" in
Ukraine.
Gazprom's gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine remained
stable at 41.6 million cubic metres on Saturday.
(Reporting by Reuters
Editing by Mark Potter)