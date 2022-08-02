Log in
    SIEMENS   INE003A01024

SIEMENS LIMITED

(SIEMENS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22 2022-08-02 am EDT
2736.80 INR   -0.80%
Siemens : announces Q3 FY 2022 results; 51% increase in Revenue and 85% increase in Profit after Tax from continuing operations

08/02/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
Press Release02 August 2022Siemens AGMumbai
Siemens Limited announces Q3 FY 2022 results; 51% increase in Revenue and 85% increase in Profit after Tax from continuing operations
For the third quarter of Financial Year 2022 ended June 30, 2022, Siemens Limited registered a Revenue from continuing operations of Rs. 3,865 crore, a 51% increase over the same quarter in the preceding year. New Orders from continuing operations stood at Rs. 4,992 crore, registering a 20% increase over the same period last year. The Company's Order Backlog from continuing operations stands at an all-time high at Rs. 17,856 crore. Profit after Tax from continuing operations of Rs. 296 crore, increased by 85% over the same period last year.
Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, "The strong performance was across all our businesses and included a significant order in our Mobility business. While we are currently not experiencing a slowing down in Public and Private Capex spending, we are concerned about global headwinds impacting demand which could result in a slowdown in Capex spending."
For this press release
Siemens Limited is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, to transform the everyday for people. Siemens Limited is the flagship listed company of Siemens AG in India. As of September 30, 2021, Siemens Limited had Revenue from continuing operations of INR 12,756 crore and 8,608 employees. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.co.in.

Forward-looking statements: "This document contains forward-looking statements based on beliefs of Siemens' management. The words 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'expect', 'intend', 'plan', 'should', and 'project' are used to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the company's current views with respect to the future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual result to be materially different, including, amongst others, changes in the general economic and business conditions, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. Actual results may vary materially from those projected here. Siemens does not intend to assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements."
Read more
Reference Number:
Contact
Praneet Mendon / Bijesh Kamath

Siemens Ltd., Media Relations

+91 22 3967 7000

praneet.mendon@siemens.com

bijesh.kamath@siemens.com

Disclaimer

Siemens Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 17:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
