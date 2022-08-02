Siemens : announces Q3 FY 2022 results; 51% increase in Revenue and 85% increase in Profit after Tax from continuing operations

It looks like you are using a browser that is not fully supported. Please note that there might be constraints on site display and usability. For the best experience we suggest that you download the newest version of a supported browser:

Siemens Limited announces Q3 FY 2022 results; 51% increase in Revenue and 85% increase in Profit after Tax from continuing operations

For the third quarter of Financial Year 2022 ended June 30, 2022, Siemens Limited registered a Revenue from continuing operations of Rs. 3,865 crore, a 51% increase over the same quarter in the preceding year. New Orders from continuing operations stood at Rs. 4,992 crore, registering a 20% increase over the same period last year. The Company's Order Backlog from continuing operations stands at an all-time high at Rs. 17,856 crore. Profit after Tax from continuing operations of Rs. 296 crore, increased by 85% over the same period last year.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, "The strong performance was across all our businesses and included a significant order in our Mobility business. While we are currently not experiencing a slowing down in Public and Private Capex spending, we are concerned about global headwinds impacting demand which could result in a slowdown in Capex spending."