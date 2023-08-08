Siemens : announces Q3 FY 2023 results; 14.0% increase in Revenue, 43.4% increase in PAT, strong performance across all Businesses
Today at 05:55 pm
Press Release08 August 2023Siemens AGMumbai
Siemens Limited announces Q3 FY 2023 results;14.0% increase in Revenue, 43.4% increase in PAT, strong performance across all Businesses
NOTE: All figures are from continuing operations.
For the third quarter of Financial Year 2023 ended June 30, 2023, Siemens Limited registered Profit after Tax at Rs. 424 crore, an increase of 43.4% over the same period last year. Revenue was at Rs. 4,407 crore, a 14.0% increase over the same quarter in the preceding year.
The Company's New Orders stood at Rs. 5,288 crore, a 5.9% increase over the same period last year. Base business has increased by 10.9%, whereby advance orderings in our short-cycle product businesses still had some adverse impact.
Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, "We continue to see a consistently strong performance across all our businesses with a healthy mix of orders from both the government and private sector, especially in infrastructure and railways. As delivery periods and supply chain issues start improving, volumes are beginning to normalize."
Siemens Limited is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, to transform the everyday for people. Siemens Limited is the flagship listed company of Siemens AG in India. As of September 30, 2022, Siemens Limited had Revenue from continuing operations of Rs. 14,832 crore and 8,317 employees. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.co.in.
Forward-looking statements: "This document contains forward-looking statements based on beliefs of Siemens' management. The words 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'expect', 'intend', 'plan', 'should', and 'project' are used to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the company's current views with respect to the future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual result to be materially different, including, amongst others, changes in the general economic and business conditions, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. Actual results may vary materially from those projected here. Siemens does not intend to assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements."
Siemens Limited is one of the Indian's leading manufacturers of electronic and electro-technical equipment. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by sector of activity as follows:
- energy (36.1%): integrated products and services for oil and gas production, electricity generation and transmission, etc.;
- electricity transmission and distribution (30.7%): power transmission and distribution systems, electrical installations, miniature circuit breakers, distribution boards, residual current circuit breakers, etc.;
- industry automation (23,8%): industrial automation systems, drive systems, etc. The group also provides engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of turnkey projects products in the industrial and infrastructure sectors;
- mobility (8.7%): rail vehicles, rail automation systems, rail electrification systems, road traffic management solutions, etc.;
- other (0.7%).
India accounts for 82.2% of net sales.