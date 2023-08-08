This page requires JavaScript in order to be fully functional and displayed correctly. Please enable JavaScript and reload the site.

NOTE: All figures are from continuing operations.

For the third quarter of Financial Year 2023 ended June 30, 2023, Siemens Limited registered Profit after Tax at Rs. 424 crore, an increase of 43.4% over the same period last year. Revenue was at Rs. 4,407 crore, a 14.0% increase over the same quarter in the preceding year.

The Company's New Orders stood at Rs. 5,288 crore, a 5.9% increase over the same period last year. Base business has increased by 10.9%, whereby advance orderings in our short-cycle product businesses still had some adverse impact.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, "We continue to see a consistently strong performance across all our businesses with a healthy mix of orders from both the government and private sector, especially in infrastructure and railways. As delivery periods and supply chain issues start improving, volumes are beginning to normalize."