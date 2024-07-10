Siemens consortium partners with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited for Rail Electrification technologies

This page requires JavaScript in order to be fully functional and displayed correctly. Please enable JavaScript and reload the site.

It looks like you are using a browser that is not fully supported. Please note that there might be constraints on site display and usability. For the best experience we suggest that you download the newest version of a supported browser:

Siemens Limited, as part of a consortium along with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), has secured an order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for electrification of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 project contributing to sustainable public transport in the city. Total order value is approximately Rs. 766 crore. Siemens Limited's share as part of the consortium is approximately Rs. 558 crore.

Siemens Limited will design, engineer, install and commission rail electrification technologies as well as a digital solution comprising Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. The project covers 30 stations spanning over 58 kilometers connecting Bengaluru Airport terminal to Central Silk Board via KR Puram and two depots. With this order, Siemens is present in 11 out of 20 cities that have a Metro in India.

Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited, said, "As part of our continued efforts towards nation building through sustainable rail transportation, we are proud to be associated with BMRCL on the electrification of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 project. The implementation of Phase 2 will significantly contribute to sustainable urban development in Bengaluru, catering to the requirements of commuters and Metro Rail authorities. We express our gratitude to BMRCL for entrusting Siemens in their journey of creating a safer, greener and smarter transport for Bengaluru."