Siemens : consortium partners with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited for Rail Electrification technologies
July 10, 2024 at 01:35 am EDT
Press Release10 July 2024Siemens AGMumbai
Siemens consortium partners with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited for Rail Electrification technologies
To equip Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 spanning over 58 kilometers connecting Bengaluru Airport terminal to Central Silk Board via KR Puram
Project to improve connectivity and increase the share of sustainable public transport in Bengaluru
Siemens Limited, as part of a consortium along with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), has secured an order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for electrification of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 project contributing to sustainable public transport in the city. Total order value is approximately Rs. 766 crore. Siemens Limited's share as part of the consortium is approximately Rs. 558 crore.
Siemens Limited will design, engineer, install and commission rail electrification technologies as well as a digital solution comprising Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. The project covers 30 stations spanning over 58 kilometers connecting Bengaluru Airport terminal to Central Silk Board via KR Puram and two depots. With this order, Siemens is present in 11 out of 20 cities that have a Metro in India.
Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited, said, "As part of our continued efforts towards nation building through sustainable rail transportation, we are proud to be associated with BMRCL on the electrification of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 project. The implementation of Phase 2 will significantly contribute to sustainable urban development in Bengaluru, catering to the requirements of commuters and Metro Rail authorities. We express our gratitude to BMRCL for entrusting Siemens in their journey of creating a safer, greener and smarter transport for Bengaluru."
Siemens Limited is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, to transform the everyday for people. Siemens Limited is the flagship listed company of Siemens AG in India. As of September 30, 2023, Siemens Limited had Revenue from continuing operations of Rs. 17,701 crore and 8,888 employees. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.co.in.
Forward-looking statements: "This document contains forward-looking statements based on beliefs of Siemens' management. The words 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'expect', 'intend', 'plan', 'should', and 'project' are used to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the company's current views with respect to the future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual result to be materially different, including, amongst others, changes in the general economic and business conditions, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. Actual results may vary materially from those projected here. Siemens does not intend to assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements."
Reference Number:
Contact
Bijesh Kamath / Shahzad Bagwan
Siemens Limited, Media Relations
+91 22 6251 7000
bijesh.kamath@siemens.com
shahzad.bagwan@siemens.com
Siemens Limited is one of the Indian's leading manufacturers of electronic and electro-technical equipment. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by sector of activity as follows:
- energy (36.1%): integrated products and services for oil and gas production, electricity generation and transmission, etc.;
- electricity transmission and distribution (30.7%): power transmission and distribution systems, electrical installations, miniature circuit breakers, distribution boards, residual current circuit breakers, etc.;
- industry automation (23,8%): industrial automation systems, drive systems, etc. The group also provides engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of turnkey projects products in the industrial and infrastructure sectors;
- mobility (8.7%): rail vehicles, rail automation systems, rail electrification systems, road traffic management solutions, etc.;
- other (0.7%).
India accounts for 82.2% of net sales.