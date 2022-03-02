|
Siemens : C&S Electric Limited – Audited Financial Statements – FY ended 30.09.2021
C&S Electric Limited
Audited Financial Statements for the financial year
1st April, 2021 to 30th September, 2021
CIN: U31909DL1971PLC005672
Registered Office: 222, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III, New Delhi 110020
Telephone: +91 11 3384 9000-09, Fax: +91 11 26847342
C&S Electric Limited
Balance sheet
As at September 30, 2021
(All amounts are in INR million except wherever stated otherwise)
|
Particulars
|
|
Note
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
1 Non - current assets
|
|
|
|
(a) Property, plant and equipment
|
2a
|
1,481.02
|
1,536.73
|
(b)
|
Right-of-use assets
|
2b
|
254.93
|
282.47
|
(c)
|
Capital work-in-progress
|
3
|
33.77
|
18.24
|
(d)
|
Other intangible assets
|
4
|
13.42
|
15.43
|
(e) Intangible assets under development
|
5
|
12.42
|
12.42
-
Financial assets
|
|
(i)
|
Trade receivables
|
6 (a)
|
0.33
|
9.19
|
|
(ii)
|
Other financial assets
|
7 (a)
|
40.38
|
34.44
|
(g)
|
Deferred tax assets (net)
|
9
|
270.48
|
222.99
|
(h)
|
Income tax assets (net)
|
10
|
70.21
|
46.32
|
(i)
|
Other non current assets
|
8 (a)
|
69.54
|
74.77
|
|
|
|
|
2,246.50
|
2,253.00
|
2 Current assets
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Inventories
|
11
|
1,986.48
|
1,872.89
-
Financial assets
|
(i)
|
Investments
|
12
|
33.89
|
-
|
(ii)
|
Trade receivables
|
6 (b)
|
2,426.63
|
2,572.22
|
(iii)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
13 (a)
|
508.86
|
1,436.28
|
(iv)
|
Bank balances other than (iii) above
|
13 (b)
|
129.89
|
126.91
|
(v)
|
Loans
|
14
|
1.95
|
1.60
|
(vi)
|
Other financial assets
|
7 (b)
|
107.72
|
110.81
|
(c) Other current assets
|
8 (b)
|
315.97
|
167.44
|
|
|
|
5,511.39
|
6,288.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
7,757.89
|
8,541.15
-
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1 Equity
|
(a)
|
Equity share capital
|
15
|
442.68
|
442.68
|
(b)
|
Other equity
|
|
3,779.79
|
3,594.83
|
|
|
|
4,222.47
|
4,037.51
|
2 Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Non - current liabilities
|
|
|
-
Financial liabilities
|
(i)
|
Borrowings
|
16
|
-
|
9.81
|
(ii)
|
Lease liabilities
|
17 (a)
|
175.21
|
199.11
|
(iii)
|
Other financial liabilities
|
18 (a)
|
41.70
|
41.31
|
(b) Provisions
|
19 (a)
|
221.85
|
202.61
|
|
|
|
438.76
|
452.84
3 Current liabilities
-
Financial liabilities
|
|
(i)
|
Borrowings
|
21
|
|
16.01
|
524.32
|
|
(ii)
|
Lease liabilities
|
17 (b)
|
45.99
|
45.38
|
|
(iii)
|
Trade payables
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises; and
|
|
|
235.95
|
490.00
|
|
|
(B) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises
|
|
|
1,782.98
|
2,074.27
|
|
(iv)
|
Other financial liabilities
|
18 (b)
|
261.92
|
352.90
|
(b)
|
Other current liabilities
|
20
|
|
480.73
|
355.94
|
(c)
|
Provisions
|
19 (b)
|
235.79
|
178.55
|
(d) Current tax liabilities (net)
|
23
|
|
37.29
|
29.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,096.66
|
4,050.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,535.42
|
4,503.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
7,757.89
|
8,541.15
|
Significant accounting policies
|
1
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes from 1 to 58 form an integral part of the financial statements.
|
|
|
|
|
As per our report of even date attached
|
|
|
|
|
For B S R & Co. LLP
|
|
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
|
Chartered Accountants
|
C&S Electric Limited
|
|
|
ICAI Firm registration No.: 101248W/ W-100022
|
|
|
|
|
Adhir Kapoor
|
|
|
Prakash Kumar Chandraker
|
Siddharth Kasera
|
Partner
|
|
|
Managing Director & CEO
|
|
Director
|
Membership No. : 098297
|
DIN No.: 05150366
|
|
DIN No.: 09086454
|
|
|
|
Manav Adlakha
|
|
Anup Sobti
|
|
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
PAN.: AEIPA4199N
|
|
ACS No.: 16466
|
Place : New Delhi
|
|
|
|
|
Place : New Delhi
|
Date : 27 January 2022
|
|
|
|
Date : 27 January 2022
C&S Electric Limited
Statement of profit and loss
For the period April 01, 2021 to Sepetember 30, 2021
(All amounts are in INR million except wherever stated otherwise)
|
|
|
|
|
For the period April 01, 2021
|
For the year
|
Particulars
|
|
Note
|
ended
|
|
to September 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I
|
Revenue from operations
|
24
|
4,878.54
|
8,593.24
|
II
|
Other income
|
25
|
120.55
|
233.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
III
|
Total income (I + II)
|
|
4,999.09
|
8,826.47
|
IV
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Cost of materials consumed
|
26
|
3,120.98
|
5,057.24
|
|
(b)
|
Purchases of stock-in-trade
|
27
|
2.09
|
14.48
|
|
(c)
|
Changes in inventories of finished goods, stock-in-trade and work in progress
|
28
|
(100.74)
|
6.03
|
|
(d)
|
Employee benefits expense
|
29
|
674.50
|
1,325.54
|
|
(e)
|
Finance costs
|
30
|
45.61
|
245.81
|
|
(f)
|
Depreciation and amortisation expense
|
31
|
134.53
|
325.93
|
|
(g)
|
Provision for impairment of Investment
|
|
-
|
93.29
|
|
(h)
|
Other expenses
|
32
|
837.11
|
2,568.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total expenses (IV)
|
|
4,714.08
|
9,636.40
|
V
|
Profit / (loss) before tax (III - IV)
|
|
285.01
|
(809.93)
|
VI
|
Tax expense:
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Current tax
|
33 (a)
|
148.13
|
91.83
|
|
(b)
|
Deferred tax
|
33 (a)
|
(47.51)
|
(244.13)
|
|
Total tax expenses
|
|
100.62
|
(152.30)
|
|
|
|
|
|
VII
|
Profit for the period / (loss) for the year from continuing operations (V - VI)
|
|
184.39
|
(657.63)
|
|
Discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations
|
|
-
|
(148.54)
|
|
Tax Credit on discontinued operations
|
|
-
|
84.04
|
|
Loss after tax from discontinued operations
|
|
-
|
(232.58)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/ (loss) for the period / year
|
|
184.39
|
(890.21)
|
VIII
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
In respect of continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of the defined benefit liabilities
|
|
1.14
|
(4.91)
|
|
|
Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
33 (b)
|
(0.57)
|
1.23
|
|
In respect of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of the defined benefit liabilities
|
|
-
|
(0.19)
|
|
|
Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
-
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
|
|
0.57
|
(3.82)
|
|
|
|
|
|
IX
|
Total comprehensive income for the period / year (VII + VIII)
|
|
184.96
|
(894.03)
|
X
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share (of Rs. 10 each):
|
|
|
|
|
(i)
|
Earning per share from continuing operations
|
43
|
4.17
|
(14.86)
|
|
(ii)
|
Earning per share from discontinued operations
|
|
-
|
(5.25)
|
|
(iii)
|
Earning per share from continuing and discontinued operations
|
|
4.17
|
(20.11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Significant accounting policies
|
1
|
|
The accompanying notes from 1 to 58 form an integral part of the financial statements.
|
|
|
As per our report of even date attached
|
|
|
For B S R & Co. LLP
|
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
|
Chartered Accountants
|
C&S Electric Limited
|
|
ICAI Firm registration No.: 101248W/ W-100022
|
|
|
Adhir Kapoor
|
Prakash Kumar Chandraker
|
Siddharth Kasera
|
Partner
|
Managing Director & CEO
|
Director
|
Membership No. : 098297
|
DIN No.: 05150366
|
DIN No.: 09086454
|
|
Manav Adlakha
|
Anup Sobti
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Company Secretary
|
|
PAN.: AEIPA4199N
|
ACS No.: 16466
|
Place : New Delhi
|
|
Place : New Delhi
|
Date : 27 January 2022
|
|
Date : 27 January 2022
C&S Electric Limited
Statement of cash flows
For the period April 01, 2021 to Sepetember 30, 2021
(All amounts are in INR million except wherever stated otherwise)
|
Particulars
|
As at September 30, 2021
|
|
As at March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A. Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax / (Net loss)
|
285.01
|
|
|
(809.93)
|
|
|
Loss before tax from discontinuing operations
|
-
|
|
285.01
|
(148.54)
|
|
(958.47)
|
Adjustments for :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
-
|
|
|
148.54
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
134.54
|
|
|
325.93
|
|
|
Loss on sale of Property, plant and equipment
|
0.08
|
|
|
3.72
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
22.23
|
|
|
189.57
|
|
|
Other borrowing costs
|
4.60
|
|
|
37.57
|
|
|
Unwinding of discounts on financial assets
|
8.57
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Interest expense on lease liabilities
|
10.21
|
|
|
18.66
|
|
|
Interest income on deposits
|
(12.95)
|
|
|
(15.77)
|
|
|
Interest income on overdue trade receivables
|
-
|
|
|
(8.88)
|
|
|
Interest income on financial assets carried at amortised cost
|
(0.45)
|
|
|
(0.40)
|
|
|
Net gain on disposal of debt instruments at amortised cost
|
-
|
|
|
(30.13)
|
|
|
Liabilities/ provisions no longer required written back
|
(105.86)
|
|
|
(23.32)
|
|
|
Provision for debit balances
|
24.14
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Provision for foreseeable loss and others
|
32.08
|
|
|
162.48
|
|
|
Provision for doubtful debt/ bad debts written off
|
76.73
|
|
|
511.80
|
|
|
Unrealised foreign exchange (gain)/ loss (net)
|
(3.44)
|
|
|
49.93
|
|
|
Mark to market loss /(gain) on derivative contracts
|
3.21
|
|
|
(35.45)
|
|
|
Charge for slow moving inventory/ inventory written off
|
-
|
|
|
175.19
|
|
|
Profit on sale of Investment
|
-
|
|
|
(88.49)
|
|
|
Provision for impairment of Investment
|
-
|
|
|
93.29
|
|
|
Provision for Warranty
|
22.20
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
215.89
|
|
|
1,514.24
|
Operating profit before working capital changes
|
|
|
500.90
|
|
|
555.77
|
Changes in working capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments for (increase) / decrease in operating assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
(93.82)
|
|
|
35.45
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
74.73
|
|
|
449.18
|
|
|
Other non-current financials assets
|
(7.01)
|
|
|
(1.27)
|
|
|
Other current financials assets
|
33.14
|
|
|
(39.37)
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
(153.12)
|
|
|
156.17
|
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
(1.48)
|
|
|
(14.92)
|
|
|
Adjustments for increase / (decrease) in operating liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
(496.75)
|
|
|
691.06
|
|
|
Other non-current financials liabilities
|
0.40
|
|
|
0.73
|
|
|
Other current financials liabilities
|
(114.59)
|
|
|
(352.19)
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
124.79
|
|
|
(16.21)
|
|
|
Short-term provisions
|
2.95
|
|
|
(0.84)
|
|
|
Long-term provisions
|
20.38
|
|
|
9.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
(610.38)
|
|
|
917.58
|
Cash (used in) / flow from operating activities
|
|
|
(109.48)
|
|
|
1,473.35
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
|
(164.72)
|
|
|
(114.87)
|
Net cash flow from operating activities - continuing operations
|
|
|
(274.20)
|
|
|
1,358.48
|
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinuing operations
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11.63)
|
Net cash (used in) / flow from operating activities - continuing and discontinuing operations (A)
|
|
|
(274.20)
|
|
|
1,346.85
|
B. Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditure on Property, plant and equipment
|
(90.47)
|
|
|
(291.75)
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of Property, plant and equipment
|
4.03
|
|
|
55.56
|
|
|
Sale of investments
|
-
|
|
|
676.10
|
|
|
Loan to employees
|
-
|
|
|
1.16
|
|
|
Movement in bank balances not considered as cash and cash equivalents
|
9.97
|
|
|
(8.01)
|
|
|
Net cash (used in) / flow from investing activities - continuing operations
|
|
|
(76.47)
|
|
|
433.06
|
Net cash flow from investing activities - discontinuing operations
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,464.09
|
Net cash (used in) / flow from investing activities - continuing and discontinuing operations (B)
|
|
|
(76.47)
|
|
|
1,897.15
|
C. Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings (Include foreign exchange loss of Rs. Nil (Previous year 39.81)
|
-
|
|
|
210.19
|
|
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
(514.19)
|
|
|
(264.04)
|
|
|
Net decrease in working capital borrowings
|
(4.78)
|
|
|
(1,868.51)
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
(24.28)
|
|
|
(196.55)
|
|
|
Other borrowing costs
|
-
|
|
|
(37.57)
|
|
|
Repayment of lease liabilities and interest
|
(33.50)
|
|
|
(56.08)
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations
|
|
|
(576.75)
|
|
|
(2,212.56)
|
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinuing operations
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(10.94)
|
Net cash used in financing activities - continuing and discontinuing operations (C)
|
|
|
(576.75)
|
|
|
(2,223.50)
|
Net (decrease) / increase in Cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C)
|
|
|
(927.42)
|
|
|
1,020.50
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
|
|
1,436.28
|
|
|
415.78
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
|
508.86
|
|
|
1,436.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents comprises:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash in hand
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
0.29
|
Cheques / drafts in hand
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Balances with banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) In current accounts
|
|
|
265.92
|
|
|
471.86
|
(ii) In deposits accounts with original maturity of less than 3 months
|
|
|
242.86
|
|
|
964.13
|
(Refer note 13a)
|
|
|
508.86
|
|
|
1,436.28
Movement in financial liabilities
As at April 01, 2021 Proceeds from borrowings Repayments of borrowings
Reinstatement impact of foreign currency loan As at September 30, 2021
|
Non-current
|
Current
|
Total
|
borrowings
|
borrowings
|
|
9.81
|
524.33
|
534.13
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(9.81)
|
(509.17)
|
(518.97)
|
-
|
0.85
|
0.85
|
-
|
16.01
|
16.01
|
The above statement of cash flow has been prepared under the "indirect method" as set out in Ind AS-7 - "Statement of cash flows".
|
|
|
Significant accounting policies
|
1
|
|
The accompanying notes from 1 to 58 form an integral part of the financial statements.
|
|
|
As per our report of even date attached
|
|
|
|
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
|
|
For B S R & Co. LLP
|
C&S Electric Limited
|
|
Chartered Accountants
|
|
|
ICAI Firm registration No.: 101248W/ W-100022
|
|
|
Adhir Kapoor
|
Prakash Kumar Chandraker
|
Siddharth Kasera
|
Partner
|
Managing Director & CEO
|
Director
|
Membership No. : 098297
|
DIN No.: 05150366
|
DIN No.: 09086454
|
|
Manav Adlakha
|
Anup Sobti
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Company Secretary
|
|
PAN.: AEIPA4199N
|
ACS No.: 16466
|
Place : New Delhi
|
|
Place : New Delhi
|
Date : 27 January 2022
|
|
Date : 27 January 2022
C&S Electric Limited
Statement of changes in equity for the period from April 01, 2021 to September 30, 2021 (All amounts are in INR million except wherever stated otherwise)
|
a. Equity share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opening Balance
|
442.68
|
442.68
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in equity share capital during the period / year
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closing Balance
|
442.68
|
442.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c. Other equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves and surplus
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars
|
|
Surplus in
|
|
Other
|
|
|
General
|
Statement
|
|
Comprehensive
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
of Profit
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
and Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at April 1, 2020
|
681.18
|
3,808.58
|
|
(0.90)
|
4,488.86
|
|
1. Profit for the year
|
-
|
(890.21)
|
|
-
|
(890.21)
|
|
2. Other comprehensive income for the year, net of income tax
|
-
|
(3.82)
|
|
-
|
(3.82)
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
-
|
(894.03)
|
|
-
|
(894.03)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at March 31, 2021
|
681.18
|
2,914.55
|
|
(0.90)
|
3,594.83
|
|
1. Profit for the period
|
-
|
184.39
|
|
-
|
184.39
|
|
2. Other comprehensive income for the period ended September 30, 2021, net of income tax
|
-
|
0.57
|
|
-
|
0.57
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period April 01, 2021 to September 30, 2021
|
-
|
184.96
|
|
-
|
184.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at September 30, 2021
|
681.18
|
3,099.51
|
|
(0.90)
|
3,779.79
|
|
Significant accounting policies
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes from 1 to 58 form an integral part of the financial statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As per our report of even date attached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
|
|
For B S R & Co. LLP
|
|
C&S Electric Limited
|
|
|
|
Chartered Accountants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ICAI Firm registration No.: 101248W/ W-100022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adhir Kapoor
|
|
Prakash Kumar Chandraker
|
Siddharth Kasera
|
|
Partner
|
|
Managing Director & CEO
|
Director
|
|
Membership No. : 098297
|
|
DIN No.: 05150366
|
|
DIN No.: 09086454
|
|
|
|
Manav Adlakha
|
|
Anup Sobti
|
|
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
PAN.: AEIPA4199N
|
|
ACS No.: 16466
|
|
Place : New Delhi
|
|
|
|
|
Place : New Delhi
|
|
Date : 27 January 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Date : 27 January 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Siemens Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 11:37:16 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about SIEMENS LTD
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS LTD
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
158 B
2 092 M
2 092 M
|Net income 2022
|
14 119 M
186 M
186 M
|Net cash 2022
|
51 971 M
686 M
686 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|58,8x
|Yield 2022
|0,44%
|
|Capitalization
|
836 B
11 033 M
11 033 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,95x
|EV / Sales 2023
|4,30x
|Nbr of Employees
|8 608
|Free-Float
|24,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS LTD
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|0
|Last Close Price
|
2 347,45
|Average target price
|
|Spread / Average Target
|
-