Siemens : C&S Electric Limited – Audited Financial Statements – FY ended 30.09.2021

C&S Electric Limited

Statement of changes in equity for the period from April 01, 2021 to September 30, 2021 (All amounts are in INR million except wherever stated otherwise)

a. Equity share capital

Particulars As at As at

September 30, 2021 March 31, 2021

Opening Balance 442.68 442.68

Changes in equity share capital during the period / year - -

Closing Balance 442.68 442.68

c. Other equity

Other equity

Reserves and surplus

Particulars Surplus in Other

General Statement Comprehensive Total

reserve of Profit income

and Loss

Balance as at April 1, 2020 681.18 3,808.58 (0.90) 4,488.86

1. Profit for the year - (890.21) - (890.21)

2. Other comprehensive income for the year, net of income tax - (3.82) - (3.82)

Total comprehensive income for the year - (894.03) - (894.03)

Balance as at March 31, 2021 681.18 2,914.55 (0.90) 3,594.83

1. Profit for the period - 184.39 - 184.39

2. Other comprehensive income for the period ended September 30, 2021, net of income tax - 0.57 - 0.57

Total comprehensive income for the period April 01, 2021 to September 30, 2021 - 184.96 - 184.96

Balance as at September 30, 2021 681.18 3,099.51 (0.90) 3,779.79

Significant accounting policies 1

The accompanying notes from 1 to 58 form an integral part of the financial statements.

