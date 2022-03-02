Log in
    SIEMENS   INE003A01024

SIEMENS LTD

(SIEMENS)
03/22 06:14:04 am
2372.2 INR   +1.05%
Siemens : C&S Electric Limited – Audited Financial Statements – FY ended 30.09.2021

03/02/2022 | 06:38am EST
C&S Electric Limited

Audited Financial Statements for the financial year

1st April, 2021 to 30th September, 2021

CIN: U31909DL1971PLC005672

Registered Office: 222, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III, New Delhi 110020

Telephone: +91 11 3384 9000-09, Fax: +91 11 26847342

C&S Electric Limited

Balance sheet

As at September 30, 2021

(All amounts are in INR million except wherever stated otherwise)

Particulars

Note

As at

As at

September 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

I. ASSETS

1 Non - current assets

(a) Property, plant and equipment

2a

1,481.02

1,536.73

(b)

Right-of-use assets

2b

254.93

282.47

(c)

Capital work-in-progress

3

33.77

18.24

(d)

Other intangible assets

4

13.42

15.43

(e) Intangible assets under development

5

12.42

12.42

  1. Financial assets

(i)

Trade receivables

6 (a)

0.33

9.19

(ii)

Other financial assets

7 (a)

40.38

34.44

(g)

Deferred tax assets (net)

9

270.48

222.99

(h)

Income tax assets (net)

10

70.21

46.32

(i)

Other non current assets

8 (a)

69.54

74.77

2,246.50

2,253.00

2 Current assets

(a)

Inventories

11

1,986.48

1,872.89

  1. Financial assets

(i)

Investments

12

33.89

-

(ii)

Trade receivables

6 (b)

2,426.63

2,572.22

(iii)

Cash and cash equivalents

13 (a)

508.86

1,436.28

(iv)

Bank balances other than (iii) above

13 (b)

129.89

126.91

(v)

Loans

14

1.95

1.60

(vi)

Other financial assets

7 (b)

107.72

110.81

(c) Other current assets

8 (b)

315.97

167.44

5,511.39

6,288.15

Total assets

7,757.89

8,541.15

  1. EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1 Equity

(a)

Equity share capital

15

442.68

442.68

(b)

Other equity

3,779.79

3,594.83

4,222.47

4,037.51

2 Liabilities

Non - current liabilities

  1. Financial liabilities

(i)

Borrowings

16

-

9.81

(ii)

Lease liabilities

17 (a)

175.21

199.11

(iii)

Other financial liabilities

18 (a)

41.70

41.31

(b) Provisions

19 (a)

221.85

202.61

438.76

452.84

3 Current liabilities

  1. Financial liabilities

(i)

Borrowings

21

16.01

524.32

(ii)

Lease liabilities

17 (b)

45.99

45.38

(iii)

Trade payables

22

(A) total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises; and

235.95

490.00

(B) total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises

1,782.98

2,074.27

(iv)

Other financial liabilities

18 (b)

261.92

352.90

(b)

Other current liabilities

20

480.73

355.94

(c)

Provisions

19 (b)

235.79

178.55

(d) Current tax liabilities (net)

23

37.29

29.44

3,096.66

4,050.80

3,535.42

4,503.64

Total equity and liabilities

7,757.89

8,541.15

Significant accounting policies

1

The accompanying notes from 1 to 58 form an integral part of the financial statements.

As per our report of even date attached

For B S R & Co. LLP

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Chartered Accountants

C&S Electric Limited

ICAI Firm registration No.: 101248W/ W-100022

Adhir Kapoor

Prakash Kumar Chandraker

Siddharth Kasera

Partner

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Membership No. : 098297

DIN No.: 05150366

DIN No.: 09086454

Manav Adlakha

Anup Sobti

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

PAN.: AEIPA4199N

ACS No.: 16466

Place : New Delhi

Place : New Delhi

Date : 27 January 2022

Date : 27 January 2022

C&S Electric Limited

Statement of profit and loss

For the period April 01, 2021 to Sepetember 30, 2021

(All amounts are in INR million except wherever stated otherwise)

For the period April 01, 2021

For the year

Particulars

Note

ended

to September 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

I

Revenue from operations

24

4,878.54

8,593.24

II

Other income

25

120.55

233.23

III

Total income (I + II)

4,999.09

8,826.47

IV

Expenses:

(a)

Cost of materials consumed

26

3,120.98

5,057.24

(b)

Purchases of stock-in-trade

27

2.09

14.48

(c)

Changes in inventories of finished goods, stock-in-trade and work in progress

28

(100.74)

6.03

(d)

Employee benefits expense

29

674.50

1,325.54

(e)

Finance costs

30

45.61

245.81

(f)

Depreciation and amortisation expense

31

134.53

325.93

(g)

Provision for impairment of Investment

-

93.29

(h)

Other expenses

32

837.11

2,568.08

Total expenses (IV)

4,714.08

9,636.40

V

Profit / (loss) before tax (III - IV)

285.01

(809.93)

VI

Tax expense:

(a)

Current tax

33 (a)

148.13

91.83

(b)

Deferred tax

33 (a)

(47.51)

(244.13)

Total tax expenses

100.62

(152.30)

VII

Profit for the period / (loss) for the year from continuing operations (V - VI)

184.39

(657.63)

Discontinued operations:

Loss from discontinued operations

-

(148.54)

Tax Credit on discontinued operations

-

84.04

Loss after tax from discontinued operations

-

(232.58)

Profit/ (loss) for the period / year

184.39

(890.21)

VIII

Other comprehensive income

In respect of continuing operations

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of the defined benefit liabilities

1.14

(4.91)

Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

33 (b)

(0.57)

1.23

In respect of discontinued operations

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of the defined benefit liabilities

-

(0.19)

Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

-

0.05

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

0.57

(3.82)

IX

Total comprehensive income for the period / year (VII + VIII)

184.96

(894.03)

X

Basic and diluted earnings per share (of Rs. 10 each):

(i)

Earning per share from continuing operations

43

4.17

(14.86)

(ii)

Earning per share from discontinued operations

-

(5.25)

(iii)

Earning per share from continuing and discontinued operations

4.17

(20.11)

Significant accounting policies

1

The accompanying notes from 1 to 58 form an integral part of the financial statements.

As per our report of even date attached

For B S R & Co. LLP

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Chartered Accountants

C&S Electric Limited

ICAI Firm registration No.: 101248W/ W-100022

Adhir Kapoor

Prakash Kumar Chandraker

Siddharth Kasera

Partner

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Membership No. : 098297

DIN No.: 05150366

DIN No.: 09086454

Manav Adlakha

Anup Sobti

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

PAN.: AEIPA4199N

ACS No.: 16466

Place : New Delhi

Place : New Delhi

Date : 27 January 2022

Date : 27 January 2022

C&S Electric Limited

Statement of cash flows

For the period April 01, 2021 to Sepetember 30, 2021

(All amounts are in INR million except wherever stated otherwise)

Particulars

As at September 30, 2021

As at March 31, 2021

A. Cash flow from operating activities

Profit before tax / (Net loss)

285.01

(809.93)

Loss before tax from discontinuing operations

-

285.01

(148.54)

(958.47)

Adjustments for :

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

148.54

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

134.54

325.93

Loss on sale of Property, plant and equipment

0.08

3.72

Interest expenses

22.23

189.57

Other borrowing costs

4.60

37.57

Unwinding of discounts on financial assets

8.57

-

Interest expense on lease liabilities

10.21

18.66

Interest income on deposits

(12.95)

(15.77)

Interest income on overdue trade receivables

-

(8.88)

Interest income on financial assets carried at amortised cost

(0.45)

(0.40)

Net gain on disposal of debt instruments at amortised cost

-

(30.13)

Liabilities/ provisions no longer required written back

(105.86)

(23.32)

Provision for debit balances

24.14

-

Provision for foreseeable loss and others

32.08

162.48

Provision for doubtful debt/ bad debts written off

76.73

511.80

Unrealised foreign exchange (gain)/ loss (net)

(3.44)

49.93

Mark to market loss /(gain) on derivative contracts

3.21

(35.45)

Charge for slow moving inventory/ inventory written off

-

175.19

Profit on sale of Investment

-

(88.49)

Provision for impairment of Investment

-

93.29

Provision for Warranty

22.20

-

215.89

1,514.24

Operating profit before working capital changes

500.90

555.77

Changes in working capital:

Adjustments for (increase) / decrease in operating assets:

Inventories

(93.82)

35.45

Trade receivables

74.73

449.18

Other non-current financials assets

(7.01)

(1.27)

Other current financials assets

33.14

(39.37)

Other current assets

(153.12)

156.17

Other non-current assets

(1.48)

(14.92)

Adjustments for increase / (decrease) in operating liabilities:

Trade payables

(496.75)

691.06

Other non-current financials liabilities

0.40

0.73

Other current financials liabilities

(114.59)

(352.19)

Other current liabilities

124.79

(16.21)

Short-term provisions

2.95

(0.84)

Long-term provisions

20.38

9.79

(610.38)

917.58

Cash (used in) / flow from operating activities

(109.48)

1,473.35

Income taxes paid

(164.72)

(114.87)

Net cash flow from operating activities - continuing operations

(274.20)

1,358.48

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinuing operations

-

(11.63)

Net cash (used in) / flow from operating activities - continuing and discontinuing operations (A)

(274.20)

1,346.85

B. Cash flow from investing activities

Capital expenditure on Property, plant and equipment

(90.47)

(291.75)

Proceeds from sale of Property, plant and equipment

4.03

55.56

Sale of investments

-

676.10

Loan to employees

-

1.16

Movement in bank balances not considered as cash and cash equivalents

9.97

(8.01)

Net cash (used in) / flow from investing activities - continuing operations

(76.47)

433.06

Net cash flow from investing activities - discontinuing operations

-

1,464.09

Net cash (used in) / flow from investing activities - continuing and discontinuing operations (B)

(76.47)

1,897.15

C. Cash flow from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings (Include foreign exchange loss of Rs. Nil (Previous year 39.81)

-

210.19

Repayment of borrowings

(514.19)

(264.04)

Net decrease in working capital borrowings

(4.78)

(1,868.51)

Interest expenses

(24.28)

(196.55)

Other borrowing costs

-

(37.57)

Repayment of lease liabilities and interest

(33.50)

(56.08)

Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations

(576.75)

(2,212.56)

Net cash used in financing activities - discontinuing operations

-

(10.94)

Net cash used in financing activities - continuing and discontinuing operations (C)

(576.75)

(2,223.50)

Net (decrease) / increase in Cash and cash equivalents (A+B+C)

(927.42)

1,020.50

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,436.28

415.78

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

508.86

1,436.28

Cash and cash equivalents comprises:

Cash in hand

0.08

0.29

Cheques / drafts in hand

-

-

Balances with banks

(i) In current accounts

265.92

471.86

(ii) In deposits accounts with original maturity of less than 3 months

242.86

964.13

(Refer note 13a)

508.86

1,436.28

Movement in financial liabilities

As at April 01, 2021 Proceeds from borrowings Repayments of borrowings

Reinstatement impact of foreign currency loan As at September 30, 2021

Non-current

Current

Total

borrowings

borrowings

9.81

524.33

534.13

-

-

-

(9.81)

(509.17)

(518.97)

-

0.85

0.85

-

16.01

16.01

The above statement of cash flow has been prepared under the "indirect method" as set out in Ind AS-7 - "Statement of cash flows".

Significant accounting policies

1

The accompanying notes from 1 to 58 form an integral part of the financial statements.

As per our report of even date attached

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

For B S R & Co. LLP

C&S Electric Limited

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration No.: 101248W/ W-100022

Adhir Kapoor

Prakash Kumar Chandraker

Siddharth Kasera

Partner

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Membership No. : 098297

DIN No.: 05150366

DIN No.: 09086454

Manav Adlakha

Anup Sobti

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

PAN.: AEIPA4199N

ACS No.: 16466

Place : New Delhi

Place : New Delhi

Date : 27 January 2022

Date : 27 January 2022

C&S Electric Limited

Statement of changes in equity for the period from April 01, 2021 to September 30, 2021 (All amounts are in INR million except wherever stated otherwise)

a. Equity share capital

Particulars

As at

As at

September 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Opening Balance

442.68

442.68

Changes in equity share capital during the period / year

-

-

Closing Balance

442.68

442.68

c. Other equity

Other equity

Reserves and surplus

Particulars

Surplus in

Other

General

Statement

Comprehensive

Total

reserve

of Profit

income

and Loss

Balance as at April 1, 2020

681.18

3,808.58

(0.90)

4,488.86

1. Profit for the year

-

(890.21)

-

(890.21)

2. Other comprehensive income for the year, net of income tax

-

(3.82)

-

(3.82)

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

(894.03)

-

(894.03)

Balance as at March 31, 2021

681.18

2,914.55

(0.90)

3,594.83

1. Profit for the period

-

184.39

-

184.39

2. Other comprehensive income for the period ended September 30, 2021, net of income tax

-

0.57

-

0.57

Total comprehensive income for the period April 01, 2021 to September 30, 2021

-

184.96

-

184.96

Balance as at September 30, 2021

681.18

3,099.51

(0.90)

3,779.79

Significant accounting policies

1

The accompanying notes from 1 to 58 form an integral part of the financial statements.

As per our report of even date attached

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

For B S R & Co. LLP

C&S Electric Limited

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration No.: 101248W/ W-100022

Adhir Kapoor

Prakash Kumar Chandraker

Siddharth Kasera

Partner

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Membership No. : 098297

DIN No.: 05150366

DIN No.: 09086454

Manav Adlakha

Anup Sobti

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

PAN.: AEIPA4199N

ACS No.: 16466

Place : New Delhi

Place : New Delhi

Date : 27 January 2022

Date : 27 January 2022

Disclaimer

Siemens Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
