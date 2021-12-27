Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Siemens Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIEMENS   INE003A01024

SIEMENS LTD

(SIEMENS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siemens : Tata-Siemens JV to develop Metro Corridor for Pune Metro under PPP route

12/27/2021 | 06:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please use another Browser

It looks like you are using a browser that is not fully supported. Please note that there might be constraints on site display and usability. For the best experience we suggest that you download the newest version of a supported browser:

Internet Explorer, Chrome Browser, Firefox Browser, Safari Browser

Continue with the current browser

Please allow JavaScript

This page requires JavaScript in order to be fully functional and displayed correctly. Please enable JavaScript and reload the site.

How to enable JavaScript
Press Release27 December 2021Siemens AGMumbai
Tata-Siemens JV to develop Metro Corridor for Pune Metro under PPP route
  • Siemens Limited is part of the consortium along with Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH and Alstom Transport India Limited
  • Siemens Limited scope includes project management, turnkey electrification, signaling, communications and depot works (equipment)
  • Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority awarded the contract to Tata-Siemens JV to develop the Metro Rail Line 3 corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar
A Joint Venture between TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (a Tata Group Company) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services) under Public Private Partnership Route (PPP) will develop the metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. The Joint Venture has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. The elevated metro line connects Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park to Shivajinagar via Balewadi. The 23.3 kms corridor with 23 stations will be the first metro project in India under the New Metro Rail Policy.

A consortium between Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH, Siemens Limited and Alstom Transport India Limited has been awarded the contract for the electrical and mechanical system works of the project by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. The project is to be completed in 39 months. Siemens Limited being a part of the Consortium will provide project management, turnkey electrification, signaling, communications and depot works (equipment) for this prestigious project. The order size of Siemens Limited is to the extent of Rs. 900 crore (approximately).

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, "We would like to thank the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority for awarding this project to us. Siemens is a leader in providing state-of-the-art metro rail solutions globally. Pune Metro is a prestigious project, and Siemens is glad to be partnering with the Tatas to jointly develop this project. We are confident that the new metro line will play a key role in positively impacting the quality of life of Pune's citizens to transform their everyday." Siemens Financial Services (SFS) invests in infrastructure projects around the world. Through PPPs, SFS is able to help cities meet their goals of obtaining intelligent infrastructure solutions and enable smarter, more sustainable transportation networks.
  • Siemens Limited is part of the consortium along with Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH and Alstom Transport India Limited
  • Siemens Limited scope includes project management, turnkey electrification, signaling, communications and depot works (equipment)
  • Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority awarded the contract to Tata-Siemens JV to develop the Metro Rail Line 3 corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar
A Joint Venture between TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (a Tata Group Company) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services) under Public Private Partnership Route (PPP) will develop the metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. The Joint Venture has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. The elevated metro line connects Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park to Shivajinagar via Balewadi. The 23.3 kms corridor with 23 stations will be the first metro project in India under the New Metro Rail Policy.

A consortium between Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH, Siemens Limited and Alstom Transport India Limited has been awarded the contract for the electrical and mechanical system works of the project by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. The project is to be completed in 39 months. Siemens Limited being a part of the Consortium will provide project management, turnkey electrification, signaling, communications and depot works (equipment) for this prestigious project. The order size of Siemens Limited is to the extent of Rs. 900 crore (approximately).

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, "We would like to thank the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority for awarding this project to us. Siemens is a leader in providing state-of-the-art metro rail solutions globally. Pune Metro is a prestigious project, and Siemens is glad to be partnering with the Tatas to jointly develop this project. We are confident that the new metro line will play a key role in positively impacting the quality of life of Pune's citizens to transform their everyday." Siemens Financial Services (SFS) invests in infrastructure projects around the world. Through PPPs, SFS is able to help cities meet their goals of obtaining intelligent infrastructure solutions and enable smarter, more sustainable transportation networks.
For this press release
Follow us on Twitter
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment - such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems - and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
Read more
Reference Number:
Contact
Praneet Mendon / Bijesh Kamath

Siemens Ltd., Media Relations

+91 22 3967 7000

praneet.mendon@siemens.com

bijesh.kamath@siemens.com

Disclaimer

Siemens Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 11:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIEMENS LTD
06:37aSIEMENS : Tata-Siemens JV to develop Metro Corridor for Pune Metro under PPP route
PU
12/07Nomura Upgrades Siemens to Buy From Neutral on Strong Outlook, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
11/30SIEMENS : Scholarship Program 2021-2022 opens for applications
PU
11/25Indian shares fall as banks, consumer sectors drag
RE
11/24SIEMENS : announces Q4 FY 2021 results, Revenue from continuing operations grows by 15.2% ..
PU
11/24Siemens Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ended September 30, 2021, Pa..
CI
10/22SIEMENS : to Acquire Minority Stake in Renewable Energy Firm
MT
09/30SIEMENS : C&S Electric Limited – Audited Financial Statements – FY ended 31.03..
PU
09/21China's SPIC slashes Brazil hydro output, launches natgas plant amid drought
RE
09/20SIEMENS : Nomura Starts Siemens at Neutral With 2,355 Indian Rupees Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIEMENS LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 130 B 1 730 M 1 730 M
Net income 2021 11 387 M 152 M 152 M
Net cash 2021 49 405 M 659 M 659 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,1x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 846 B 11 262 M 11 275 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 9 258
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart SIEMENS LTD
Duration : Period :
Siemens Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 374,35 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sunil Dass Mathur Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Daniel Gerold Spindler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
Ketan Nandakishor Thaker Secretary & Compliance Officer
Mehernosh Behram Kapadia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS LTD50.70%11 262
ABB LTD40.15%75 054
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.33.43%14 086
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED3.36%10 818
ABB INDIA LIMITED84.94%6 327
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-23.24%3 860