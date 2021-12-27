Siemens : Tata-Siemens JV to develop Metro Corridor for Pune Metro under PPP route
12/27/2021 | 06:37am EST
Please use another Browser
It looks like you are using a browser that is not fully supported. Please note that there might be constraints on site display and usability. For the best experience we suggest that you download the newest version of a supported browser:
Tata-Siemens JV to develop Metro Corridor for Pune Metro under PPP route
Siemens Limited is part of the consortium along with Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH and Alstom Transport India Limited
Siemens Limited scope includes project management, turnkey electrification, signaling, communications and depot works (equipment)
Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority awarded the contract to Tata-Siemens JV to develop the Metro Rail Line 3 corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar
A Joint Venture between TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (a Tata Group Company) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services) under Public Private Partnership Route (PPP) will develop the metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. The Joint Venture has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. The elevated metro line connects Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park to Shivajinagar via Balewadi. The 23.3 kms corridor with 23 stations will be the first metro project in India under the New Metro Rail Policy.
A consortium between Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH, Siemens Limited and Alstom Transport India Limited has been awarded the contract for the electrical and mechanical system works of the project by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. The project is to be completed in 39 months. Siemens Limited being a part of the Consortium will provide project management, turnkey electrification, signaling, communications and depot works (equipment) for this prestigious project. The order size of Siemens Limited is to the extent of Rs. 900 crore (approximately).
Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, "We would like to thank the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority for awarding this project to us. Siemens is a leader in providing state-of-the-art metro rail solutions globally. Pune Metro is a prestigious project, and Siemens is glad to be partnering with the Tatas to jointly develop this project. We are confident that the new metro line will play a key role in positively impacting the quality of life of Pune's citizens to transform their everyday." Siemens Financial Services (SFS) invests in infrastructure projects around the world. Through PPPs, SFS is able to help cities meet their goals of obtaining intelligent infrastructure solutions and enable smarter, more sustainable transportation networks.
Siemens Limited is part of the consortium along with Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH and Alstom Transport India Limited
Siemens Limited scope includes project management, turnkey electrification, signaling, communications and depot works (equipment)
Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority awarded the contract to Tata-Siemens JV to develop the Metro Rail Line 3 corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar
A Joint Venture between TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (a Tata Group Company) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services) under Public Private Partnership Route (PPP) will develop the metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. The Joint Venture has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. The elevated metro line connects Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park to Shivajinagar via Balewadi. The 23.3 kms corridor with 23 stations will be the first metro project in India under the New Metro Rail Policy.
A consortium between Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH, Siemens Limited and Alstom Transport India Limited has been awarded the contract for the electrical and mechanical system works of the project by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. The project is to be completed in 39 months. Siemens Limited being a part of the Consortium will provide project management, turnkey electrification, signaling, communications and depot works (equipment) for this prestigious project. The order size of Siemens Limited is to the extent of Rs. 900 crore (approximately).
Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, "We would like to thank the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority for awarding this project to us. Siemens is a leader in providing state-of-the-art metro rail solutions globally. Pune Metro is a prestigious project, and Siemens is glad to be partnering with the Tatas to jointly develop this project. We are confident that the new metro line will play a key role in positively impacting the quality of life of Pune's citizens to transform their everyday." Siemens Financial Services (SFS) invests in infrastructure projects around the world. Through PPPs, SFS is able to help cities meet their goals of obtaining intelligent infrastructure solutions and enable smarter, more sustainable transportation networks.
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment - such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems - and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
Siemens Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 11:36:01 UTC.