  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIEM   PK0022701012

SIEMENS (PAKISTAN) ENGINEERING CO. LTD.

(SIEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-20
729.99 PKR   +4.28%
07:45aSIEMENS PAKISTAN ENGINEERING : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
09/12SIEMENS PAKISTAN ENGINEERING : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
07/28SIEMENS PAKISTAN ENGINEERING : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
Siemens Pakistan Engineering : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

09/26/2022 | 07:45am EDT
Siemens (Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd., CS, B-72, Estate Avenue, S.I.T.E., Karachi.

Name

Syeda Mehrunnisa

Department

Corporate Secretariat

The General Manager

Telephone

92(21) 32592061

Fax

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Mobile

Stock Exchange Building

E-mail

syeda.mehrunnisa@siemens.com

Stock Exchange Road

Internet

www.siemens.com.pk

Karachi

Your letter of

Our reference

CS/Ext/2022/111

Date

September 26, 2022

Subject: Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

_ Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PST in Karachi, Pakistan.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from September 27, 2022, to October 4, 2022 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, Managing Director or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely

SIEMENS (PAKISTAN) ENGINEERING CO. LTD.

Ansari

Muhammad

Usman

Digitally signed by Ansari Muhammad Usman

DN: cn=Ansari Muhammad Usman, o=Siemens, email=usman.ansari@siemens.com Date: 2022.09.26 12:40:09 +05'00'

M. Usman Ansari

Company Secretary

Siemens (Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd.

Postal address:

Office address:

Corporate Secretariat

Siemens(Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd.

Siemens(Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd.

Head: Muhammad Usman Ansari

B-72, Estate Avenue,

B-72, Estate Avenue,

S.I.T.E., Karachi

S.I.T.E., Karachi.

Karachi - 75700

Tel: 92(21) 32574910-9

Siemens (Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd., MD : Markus-Erich Strohmeier; CFO: Umer Jalil Anwer;Company Secretary: Muhammad Usman Ansari

CUIN Reg. No. 0000617; Reg. Address: B-72, Estate Avenue, S.I.T.E., Karachi.

SPLS 2004-03

Disclaimer

Siemens Pakistan Engineering Co Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 11:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 349 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net income 2021 850 M 3,55 M 3,55 M
Net cash 2021 2 211 M 9,23 M 9,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,64x
Yield 2021 7,91%
Capitalization 6 020 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart SIEMENS (PAKISTAN) ENGINEERING CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Markus Strohmeier Managing Director & Executive Director
Umer Jalil Anwer Chief Financial Officer
Qazi Sajid Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Ayla Majid Independent Director
Oliver Spierling Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS (PAKISTAN) ENGINEERING CO. LTD.10.18%25
ABB LTD-27.79%48 639
SIEMENS LIMITED20.88%12 531
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-20.60%9 608
ABB INDIA LIMITED40.13%8 180
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.21%7 996