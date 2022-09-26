Siemens Pakistan Engineering : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

Subject:Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
_ Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PST in Karachi, Pakistan.
The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from September 27, 2022, to October 4, 2022 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, Managing Director or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
